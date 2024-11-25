Veriswitch Solutions Inc. Files Patent Application For Smartshieldtm AI-Driven Scam Detection Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Revolutionary AI-powered SmartShieldTM detects and prevents scam calls in real-time, setting a new standard in fraud protection.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veriswitch Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce that a patent application has been filed for its revolutionary AI-powered technology, SmartShieldTM , designed to detect and help mitigate scam calls. This announcement follows the official submission of U.S. Patent Application No. 18/940,526, titled“Method and System for Detecting Scams in Telephone Communications,” filed on November 7, 2024.

SmartShieldTM combines advanced artificial intelligence with real-time detection methods, setting a new standard in telecommunication security. Unlike traditional scam detection tools that depend on static keywords, SmartShieldTM identifies scams by analyzing patterns, behaviours, and other anomalies as they happen, adapting intelligently to the evolving landscape of scam tactics.

“This patent-pending status marks a milestone in Veriswitch's journey to bring next-generation security to the telecommunications industry. SmartShieldTM is more than just a tool; it's a dynamic AI-powered solution that helps carriers combat the complex and ever-shifting landscape of scams,” said Umberto Mautone, Veriswitch Solutions Co-Founder.

“Our aim is to provide a secure communication experience for all, and SmartShieldTM is a testament to our commitment to innovation in this area.”

With the patent application filed, Veriswitch Solutions is one step closer to securing its leadership position in AI-driven scam detection and mitigation. The company anticipates that this development will drive further innovation and enhance Veriswitch's suite of telecommunication solutions.

