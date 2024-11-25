We Connect The Dots Welcomes Talent Acquisition Expert Alex Bryson To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

We Connect the Dots welcomes talent expert Alex Bryson to its Board, advancing STEAM education and diversity in innovation.

- Alex Bryson, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We Connect the Dots, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders through STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education, is proud to announce the appointment of Alex Bryson to its esteemed Board of Directors.With over two decades of experience in talent acquisition and recruitment, Alex Bryson brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership to the organization. His expertise spans technology, healthcare, and finance, with a proven track record in executive searches, technical hiring, and large-scale talent management. These accomplishments align seamlessly with We Connect the Dots' mission of fostering innovation and growth.Bryson currently serves as a Talent Acquisition Partner at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), where he excels in designing recruitment strategies that address critical hiring needs while streamlining processes. His impressive career includes impactful roles at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Motional, and Dell EMC, among others. Throughout his tenure, Bryson has facilitated high-impact hires in fields such as engineering, sales, cybersecurity, and public infrastructure."Joining We Connect the Dots as a Board Member is an incredible honor," said Alex Bryson. "I'm excited to contribute my experience in talent acquisition and community development to help inspire and equip young leaders with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world."In his new role as a Board Member, Bryson will play a pivotal role in advancing We Connect the Dots' initiatives, which include expanding access to STEAM education , fostering mentorship opportunities, and championing diversity and inclusion in technology and innovation.About We Connect the DotsWe Connect the Dots is a nonprofit organization dedicated to equipping young leaders with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in STEAM-related fields. Through innovative programming, mentorship, and community engagement, the organization aims to inspire creativity, curiosity, and resilience in the next generation of innovators.For more information about We Connect the Dots and its programs, visit .

