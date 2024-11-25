Textile Ministry's“GI & Beyond” Summit Showcases India's GI Handloom And Handcraft Heritage To The Global Stage

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The "GI & Beyond 2024" Summit, organized by the Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, of Textiles, in collaboration with the Handloom Export Council (HEPC), successfully concluded on 25.11.2024 at New Delhi. The event highlighted the exceptional skills of artisans who manufactured India's Geographical Indication (GI) tagged handloom and handicraft products and their global significance.



The event was inaugurated by Shri Giriraj Singh, Hon'ble Union of Textiles as chief guest who highlighted the importance of GI products in promoting India's rich cultural heritage and invited attention of the gathering on the attractive tourism concepts like heritage and cultural tourism for marketing GI goods. HMOT distributed GI certificates to 10 artisans from various parts of the country. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Giriraj Singh said that India received its 1st GI certification in 2004 and now our focus is to increase the income of artisans and how to make GI tagged products go global. The Minister exhorted that we should progress the GI tagged products from“Gaon to Global”. HMOT emphasised the importance of marketing and telling the world about the creativity of our artisans for the promotion of GI products and incorporate the GI tagged products as part of religious and cultural tourism. The Minister appealed the states having GI tagged products to collaborate with Textile Ministry to organize trade festivals exclusively for the promotion and marketing of the products, in the lines of Kutch festival. HMOT highlighted honourable Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and emphasized that along with Vikas we need our Virasat as well. GI tag represents our heritage and as we heading towards Vikasit Bharat, our heritage is our capital, the Minister added.



Shri Pabitra Margherita, Hon'ble Minister of state for Textiles, Government of India graced the occasion as guest of Honour. Speaking at the occasion the MoS pointed out that handloom and handicrafts sector are not just industries, and they are the testament of our country's diversity, creativity and legacy. Each craft and each artisan tell us a story of its people and its traditions is a tool for empowerment and a shield of our heritage and a bridge to the global market., MOS added.



Smt Shah, Secretary Textiles and M, Development Commissioner for Handlooms ,Ms. Amrit Raj, Development Commissioner for Handicraft, Ms Rashi, Textile Commissioner and Shri Unnat Pandit, Controller General of Patents, Trademark & GI also graced the occasion.



The event had representation from 13 countries spread across 4 continents and witnessed around 20 overseas buyers, 50 exporters & MNCs, 70 GI authorised users and 40 officials from various departments including state governments. The diverse representation from various stakeholder of the industry fostered meaningful discussions and collaborations to expand the market potential for GI-tagged products



The technical session on various domains of the trade emphasized the integration of traditional handwoven and handcrafted skill with modern business practices to enhance the global appeal of India's traditional textiles and craft.



During the event, overseas buyers and domestic exporters interacted with the authorized users of Geographical Indications (GI). The overseas buyer applauded this event which beautifully narrated the tale of ethnic handwoven and handcrafted tradition of India. The domestic exporters stated that the products displayed are quite impressive and captivating. The exporters and overseas buyers expressed their willingness to extend possible support in promoting and to enhance the global presence of GI products.



A special thematic display showcased an array of GI-tagged handloom and handicraft products across India, with participation from GI holders and authorized users. The display highlighted the regional uniqueness and cultural value of these artisanal products, attracting significant interest from attendees.



The summit concluded with a collective commitment to continue supporting India's handloom and handicraft sector, ensuring that the legacy of GI products thrives both nationally and internationally.





MENAFN25112024003198003206ID1108922977