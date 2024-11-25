Zelensky Hears Cinc's Report: Situation Most Difficult In Kurakhove Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The most challenging direction on the front is now that of Kurakhove. In the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukraine's Defense Forces retain control of the battlefield situation, and in Kursk region – the Ukrainian forces are holding their ground, inflicting tangible casualties on the Russian army.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky , who reported this on Telegram after hearing the report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"A report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. A long conversation, all key axes discussed. First of all, Donetsk region. The Kurakhove axis is the most difficult now. We are working to strengthen our positions. The Zaporizhzhia axis – we see existing threats, Ukraine's Defense Forces control the situation. Kursk operation – our soldiers are defending their positions and inflicting very tangible losses on the Russian army. Our task is to reduce Russia's potential in the border area as much as possible,” Zelensky said.

He also thanked all Ukrainian soldiers, sergeants, and officers performing their combat tasks.

As reported, referring to the General Staff, 217 combat clashes were reported at the front in the past day, most of them (67) in the Kurakhove axis.

Photo: President's Office