Carrefour 'Ceases Operations' In Jordan, Apologises For 'Any Inconvenience'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) French multinational retail giant Carrefour has ceased operations in the Kingdom of Jordan, the retailer said in a statement on November 4.

The chain, which is also a popular choice in the UAE, said on its official page, "As of November 4, 2024, Carrefour will cease all its operations in Jordan and will not continue to operate within the kingdom."

The retailer thanked its customers for their support, adding that they "apologise for any inconvenience this decision may have caused". Carrefour, one of the world's largest retailers with 14,000 stores in close to 40 countries, teamed up with Dubai's Apparel Group to expand to India it said in September, this year. The partnership will be aimed at North India initially, with further expansion planned across the country and the first store openings expected in 2025, the giant said.