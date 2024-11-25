(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Winners announced at NYC Gala on November 8, selected from more than 1,500 nominations from 36 nations

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Susie Hewson , founder of sustainably designed natural period products brand Natracare , has been named the winner of a Stevie® Award in the Lifetime Achievement category and a Silver Stevie® Award in the Social Change Maker of the Year (Gender) category in the 21st annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run-worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world's premier business award.

Natracare logo

Susie Hewson and Theresa White at the Stevie Awards in NYC

Continue Reading

Nicknamed the Stevies

for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards were presented to winners on Friday, November 8, during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via Vimeo.

"I really appreciate the honor of being recognized by the Stevie Awards for my life's work," Hewson said. "I founded Natracare in 1989 in the U.K., and I have spent the last 35 years positively disrupting the period care industry and tirelessly campaigning for regulation and transparency, ultimately leading to products that are safer for our bodies and have a lower impact on our planet. Through Natracare and our #BeKind mission, I continue to encourage consumers to look past the endless greenwashing and make informed, conscious and positive choices."

More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 36 nations and territories were submitted to the Stevie Awards this year for consideration in more than 100 categories. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of

more than 200 business professionals around the world working on seven juries.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In its 21st year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year's Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at

. Entries for the 2025 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will open in May.

Project #BeKind is Natracare's foundational company mission to do its part to help the environment.

Take the #BeKind pledge and join the movement at

. Green Your Life. PERIOD.

Media Contact:

Dana Swinney, myWHY Agency

[email protected]

312-291-1099

About Natracare

Natracare

has been championing certified organic, plastic-free and toxin-free period products since 1989. Natracare's mission is to drive change to ensure access to organic, natural and sustainable period and personal care products by putting people and planet first. Natracare is not just a brand; it's a movement.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at

. HCLTech sponsored the Women in Technology categories in the 2024 competition.

SOURCE Natracare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED