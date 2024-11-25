Debbie's Dream Foundation's Illumination Celebration Raises $108,000 For Stomach Cancer Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

An inspiring evening of fun, recognition, and global awareness shines a light on the fight against stomach cancer

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) hosted its annual Illumination Ceremony & Celebration Dinner on November 9, 2024, at the iconic Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. The event raised approximately

$119K to fund critical stomach cancer research and brought together survivors, caregivers, advocates, healthcare professionals, and supporters for an unforgettable evening.

Attendees of DDF's 2024 Illumination Ceremony & Celebration Dinner at the iconic Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, FL.

DDF's 2024 Luminary Award Recipients (l to r): Luminary Researcher Dr. Valerie O'Brien, Luminary Physician Dr. Samuel Klempner's clinical trial patient participant Essie Graeber, and Luminary Patient Jonathan Porter

This year's celebration was part of DDF participating for a second year in My Gut Feeling of Canada's global movement to light up landmarks worldwide in periwinkle in recognition of Gastric Cancer Awareness Month and Day (Nov. 30th). The Guitar Hotel's striking illumination set the perfect backdrop for the night's festivities, which followed the Ask the Experts Gastric Cancer Educational Symposium hosted earlier in the day.

DDF proudly honored this year's Luminary Award recipients, including Dr. Valerie O'Brien, recipient of the Luminary Researcher Award, for her groundbreaking work in the field of gastric cancer research; Jonathan Porter, recipient of the Luminary Patient Award, for his resilience and advocacy as an armed service member and survivor; and Dr. Samuel Klempner, recipient of the Luminary Physician Award, for his contributions to advancing precision medicine and his unwavering dedication to the stomach cancer community.

"This year's Illumination Celebration is a powerful reminder of the impact we can make when we come together with a shared purpose," said Andrea Eidelman, CEO of Debbie's Dream Foundation. "The money we raised for stomach cancer research brings us closer to breakthroughs that will save lives. We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors, volunteers, staff, and supporters who made this event successful."

DDF extends its deepest gratitude to the sponsors who made this event possible, including Illumination Sponsor: M. Douglas May Family; Gold Sponsor: Tito's Handmade Vodka; Bronze Sponsors: Andrew Guttman, Bellows Associates P.A., and LashGoldberg Fineberg LLP; and Periwinkle Sponsors: Monica Sher and Pat Campola.

To view photos from this inspiring event, visit Facebook . For more information about Debbie's Dream Foundation and how you can get involved, visit .

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, and in Canada, Germany, and Japan. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks,

Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]



SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

