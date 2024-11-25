Lennar Introduces Easton, Avon's Premier Active Adult Community Within Master-Planned Easton Grey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AVON, Ind., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced plans for Easton, a new Active Adult community designed specifically for homebuyers ages 55 and better. Slated for completion next summer, the amenity-rich community is designed to encourage neighbors to connect and to promote an active, walkable lifestyle within the eagerly awaited 500-acre master-planned community of Easton Grey.

"Easton Grey will transform Avon, creating a central hub for gathering and socializing for residents of all ages," said Craig Jensen, Lennar

Indianapolis Division President. "The addition of Lennar's Easton 55+ neighborhood creates a tailored experience for active adults seeking low-maintenance homes in a vibrant environment, ideal for active, community-focused living."

The Nottingham, Easton's upscale clubhouse with English-inspired gardens will offer ample amenities including a resort-style pool, lap pool, 6 pickleball courts, a tennis court, bocce ball, fitness center and a multi-purpose Great Room for events and private parties. Outdoor living opportunities feature an expansive rear covered porch with two outdoor kitchens

and a fire pit. An on-site Lifestyle Director will curate activities, events and excursions. Multiuse trails will connect to the new 65-acre Riverwalk District, the heart and soul

of Easton Grey. Centered around a civic complex, Easton residents will enjoy shopping, dining and gathering for community events along the picturesque White-Lick Creek.



With 460 homes and nine home designs, Easton will offer a variety of elegant Tudor and ranch-style, single-family homes ranging from 1,120 to 3,025 square feet, with two to four bedrooms and two to four baths.

Select homes boast a sunlit morning room, a covered porch to connect with neighbors and a flexible bonus room. Every home offers Lennar's signature

Everything's Included®

program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. Pricing starts in the mid $300,000s.

For more information about Easton, visit the community website or call (317) 659-3230.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout

the

United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX

drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit

.

Contact: Danielle

Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle@lennar. com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

