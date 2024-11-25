(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Experiential Luxury in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The robust bounce-back in global has continued in 2024, marking a significant milestone, as travel flows are set to surpass the pre-COVID-19 level for the first time. The US ranks first in the World Economic Forum Travel & Development 2024, which is also set to a notable increase in retail current value sales in experiential luxury.

The Experiential Luxury in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Experiential Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Experiential Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change

The Experiential Luxury in USA report includes:



Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends

Detailed segmentation of international and local products

Historic volume and value sizes, company and brand market shares

Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth Robust and transparent research methodology, conducted in-country

This report answers:



What is the market size of Experiential Luxury in USA?

Which are the leading brands in Experiential Luxury in USA?

How are products distributed in Experiential Luxury in USA?

How important is tourism in evaluating demand for Experiential Luxury in USA?

How is the rise of e-commerce changing the retail and competitive landscape?

How has COVID-19 and global recession impacted demand for luxury goods? What are the opportunities amidst the adversity? Where is future growth expected to be most dynamic?

Product coverage: Luxury Foodservice, Luxury Hotels.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Holistic experiences drive growth in luxury hotels, while luxury foodservice thrives with new healthy and personalised menu options

A successful brand evolution at the right time and place: Marriott International maintains its lead in experiential luxury Customers look to regenerative travel options to make an impact

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Experience is king: Customer preference for luxury, memorable experiences will boost the growth of experiential luxury over the forecast period

Wellbeing and sustainability expected to be the focus of new luxury hotel openings New openings in strategic locations will bring an additional boost to experiential luxury through cultural heritage and unique adventure offerings

CATEGORY DATA



Table 1 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2019-2023

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2020-2023

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 6 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

LUXURY GOODS IN THE US

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Luxury goods in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments What next for luxury goods?

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900