(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Actelis continues on the footsteps of the recently announced project in critical infrastructure modernization with new orders, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the nation's capital; Collaborating with key DDOT integrator M.C. Dean

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the“Company”), a leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received new orders for the Washington DC Department of (“DDOT”). These orders follow the approximately $2.3 million order announced in May 2024 which played a crucial role in modernizing and standardizing DDOT's network connectivity infrastructure along its roadways and intersections.

Actelis is collaborating with M.C. Dean, a key integrator for DDOT and the leading“Building Intelligence®” solutions provider, specializing in the design, construction, and maintenance of advanced cyber-physical systems for mission-critical facilities and complex infrastructure.

According to a recent report by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, Washington DC ranks as one of the United States' most congested cities. A variety of factors contribute to this high level of traffic congestion including high population density, an influx of visitors commuting from surrounding areas, and tourists visiting from around the globe utilizing rental cars and ride share services.

“Washington, DC's complex traffic environment necessitates innovative solutions for managing roadways,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis.“The backbone of effective traffic management systems is reliable, far-reaching network connectivity. Actelis enables DDOT to optimize traffic flow, improve safety, and enhance data collection using tools such as signal timing and traffic cameras.”

Actelis' cyber-hardened hybrid-fiber networking solutions are especially valuable to cities like Washington, DC because they provide fiber-grade performance using existing wiring, avoiding the time and expense of laying new cabling along roadways. Actelis' technology transforms legacy copper or other traditionally low-bandwidth wiring into Gigabit-capable infrastructure, capable of supporting high-demand applications like data-intensive traffic monitoring systems and advanced cameras.

“ Washington, DC has now become a showcase for Actelis' hybrid fiber-copper technology and a model for how other cities can efficiently modernize their traffic management infrastructure,” added Barlev.“Our collaboration with M.C. Dean has proven that cities can save hundreds of thousands of dollars-or more-on construction costs while achieving the performance required to manage dense roadway systems.”

