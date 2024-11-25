All-Republic Wrestling Coaches Seminar Conducted In Gobustan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A new phase of the All-Republic Wrestling Coaches has been conducted in Gobustan, Azernews reports.

Wrestling coaches and instructors from the regions of Ismayilli, Aghsu, Gobustan, and Shamakhi attended the event.

The theoretical part of the seminar took place at the Gobustan Youth House.

Head of the Gobustan sector of the Mountainous Shirvan Regional Youth and Sports Department Gadir Akbarov, spoke about the importance of the seminar.

Chairman of the Referees Committee of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Garib Aliyev, discussed the federation's ongoing projects, wrestling rules, and violations of those rules.

Hasrat Mammadov, coach of the women's wrestling national team for juniors and youth, and Elbrus Mehmetov, coach of the U-17 Greco-Roman wrestling national team, shared their recommendations with local specialists.

The seminar also discussed the negative consequences of young athletes losing excessive weight. Category I referee Sadi Guliyev addressed the evaluation of techniques presented against a video display.

The practical part of the seminar was held in the wrestling hall of the Qobustan Children's and Youth Sports School. H. Mammadov demonstrated various techniques in freestyle wrestling, while E. Mehmetov showcased techniques in Greco-Roman wrestling.

The next phase of the All-Republic Wrestling Coaches Seminar will take place on November 26 in the city of Gazakh.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.