All-Republic Wrestling Coaches Seminar Conducted In Gobustan

Laman Ismayilova
A new phase of the All-Republic Wrestling Coaches seminar has
been conducted in Gobustan, Azernews reports.
Wrestling coaches and instructors from the regions of Ismayilli,
Aghsu, Gobustan, and Shamakhi attended the event.
The theoretical part of the seminar took place at the Gobustan
Youth House.
Head of the Gobustan sector of the Mountainous Shirvan Regional
Youth and Sports Department Gadir Akbarov, spoke about the
importance of the seminar.
Chairman of the Referees Committee of Azerbaijan Wrestling
Federation Garib Aliyev, discussed the federation's ongoing
projects, wrestling rules, and violations of those rules.
Hasrat Mammadov, coach of the women's wrestling national team
for juniors and youth, and Elbrus Mehmetov, coach of the U-17
Greco-Roman wrestling national team, shared their recommendations
with local specialists.
The seminar also discussed the negative consequences of young
athletes losing excessive weight. Category I referee Sadi Guliyev
addressed the evaluation of techniques presented against a video
display.
The practical part of the seminar was held in the wrestling hall
of the Qobustan Children's and Youth Sports School. H. Mammadov
demonstrated various techniques in freestyle wrestling, while E.
Mehmetov showcased techniques in Greco-Roman wrestling.
The next phase of the All-Republic Wrestling Coaches Seminar
will take place on November 26 in the city of Gazakh.
Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is
overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was
established in 1993.
The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The
country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number
of medals achieved in five consecutive games.
In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the
overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.
National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze.
Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.
The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow
held in Russia.
The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze
medals in the tournament
In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was
crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.
Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the
Russian wrestler in the final.
At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67
kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and
Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.
