Romanian Media Highlights Active Role Of Country's Delegation At COP29
Date
11/25/2024
The leading Romanian newspaper "Evenimentul Zilei" ("Event of
the Day") and news portal published article regarding the active
participation of the Romanian delegation in the COP29 conference in
Baku, Azernews reports.
Led by Aleksandra Dobre from the Ministry of Family, Youth, and
Equal Opportunities, the delegation participated in the "Youth
Climate Forum" organized as part of the event. The article also
highlighted the involvement of two Romanian youths, Eva and Miron,
in a forum hosted by UNICEF.
Aleksandra Dobre commended the participation of young people in
such a significant event like COP29, noting their contributions to
developing new and innovative climate policies. "Romania
continuously supports the active participation of young people in
climate policies and decision-making processes," Dobre
emphasized.
The article also reported on a meeting between the Romanian
delegation and Antonio Jovanovski, UNICEF Regional Director for
Europe and Central Asia, where various initiatives aimed at
enhancing youth involvement in climate and sustainable development
were discussed.
The article also noted discussions between the Romanian
delegation and Azerbaijani officials, including a meeting with
Ambassador Vasile Soare, where the focus was on enhancing bilateral
cooperation, particularly in energy security.
In the article, Aleksandra Dobre's remarks in the panel
discussions were highlighted, where she described the younger
generation as the most vulnerable to the long-term effects of
climate change. She stressed the importance of involving youth in
environmental policies at both national and international
levels.
