Romanian Media Highlights Active Role Of Country's Delegation At COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading Romanian newspaper "Evenimentul Zilei" ("Event of the Day") and news portal published article regarding the active participation of the Romanian delegation in the COP29 in Baku, Azernews reports.

Led by Aleksandra Dobre from the of Family, Youth, and Equal Opportunities, the delegation participated in the "Youth Climate Forum" organized as part of the event. The article also highlighted the involvement of two Romanian youths, Eva and Miron, in a forum hosted by UNICEF.

Aleksandra Dobre commended the participation of young people in such a significant event like COP29, noting their contributions to developing new and innovative climate policies. "Romania continuously supports the active participation of young people in climate policies and decision-making processes," Dobre emphasized.

The article also reported on a meeting between the Romanian delegation and Antonio Jovanovski, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, where various initiatives aimed at enhancing youth involvement in climate and sustainable development were discussed.

The article also noted discussions between the Romanian delegation and Azerbaijani officials, including a meeting with Ambassador Vasile Soare, where the focus was on enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in energy security.

In the article, Aleksandra Dobre's remarks in the panel discussions were highlighted, where she described the younger generation as the most vulnerable to the long-term effects of climate change. She stressed the importance of involving youth in environmental policies at both national and international levels.