Qarabag FC Wins Its 7Th Big Victory At Azerbaijan Premier League
11/25/2024
MENAFN- AzerNews
Laman Ismayilova
Qarabag FC has won its 7th big victory in the 2024/2025
Azerbaijan Premier League, Azernews reports.
The team headed by Gurban Gurbanov gained more than half of its
13 matches by a difference of three or more goals.
Qarabag FC repeated the record in the history of the country's
championships. Until now, four times one of the participants has
inflicted heavy defeats on its opponents 7 times in the first 13
rounds.
The first team to achieve this was Khazar in 1992. Kapaz won
seven times in 13 rounds by a big score in 1994/1995, and Neftchi
twice - in the 1996/1997 and 2000/2001 seasons. Qarabag FC is the
first team to achieve this in the last 24 years.
Qarabag FC defeated "Araz-Nakhchivan (4:1), Kapaz (3:0 and 5:0),
Neftchi (4:0), Shamakhi (3:0), Zira (4:0), and Sabail (3:0) in the
current season.
The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani
professional league for men's association football teams, which
consists of ten clubs.
Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches
each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and
twice away).
The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the
UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.
The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play
in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second
qualifying round.
Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of
the Azerbaijani football system.
The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and
succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC
Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth
time.
