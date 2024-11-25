Qarabag FC Wins Its 7Th Big Victory At Azerbaijan Premier League

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Qarabag FC has won its 7th big victory in the 2024/2025 Azerbaijan Premier League, Azernews reports.

The team headed by Gurban Gurbanov gained more than half of its 13 matches by a difference of three or more goals.

Qarabag FC repeated the record in the history of the country's championships. Until now, four times one of the participants has inflicted heavy defeats on its opponents 7 times in the first 13 rounds.

The first team to achieve this was Khazar in 1992. Kapaz won seven times in 13 rounds by a big score in 1994/1995, and Neftchi twice - in the 1996/1997 and 2000/2001 seasons. Qarabag FC is the first team to achieve this in the last 24 years.

Qarabag FC defeated "Araz-Nakhchivan (4:1), Kapaz (3:0 and 5:0), Neftchi (4:0), Shamakhi (3:0), Zira (4:0), and Sabail (3:0) in the current season.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.