Fenerbahce Dominates Kayserispor 6-2 In Super Lig
Date
11/25/2024 9:00:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fenerbahce secured a commanding 6-2 victory over Kayserispor in
the 13th round of the Trendyol Super Lig, Azernews
reports citing BeInSports.
The visitors, managed by José Mourinho, took control from the
start with a powerful offensive display that left the home team
struggling to respond.
The match got off to a fast start, with Dusan Tadic converting a
penalty in the 7th minute. Oğuz Aydın doubled the lead in the 15th
minute after a pass from Fred, and then Aydın struck again in the
26th minute, finishing a cross from Mert Hakan Yandaş to make it
3-0.
Bellona Kayserispor managed to pull one back just before
halftime in the 43rd minute, as Alexander Djiku scored an own goal
after deflecting a cross from Cardoso into his own net. In the
second half, Dimitrios Kolovetsios further reduced the deficit to
3-2 with a header from a corner kick.
However, Fenerbahce quickly regained their two-goal advantage
when Youssef En-Nesyri scored in the 63rd minute, and Filip Kostić
extended the lead to 5-2 in the 85th minute with a goal from a
cross by Mert Müldür. The final blow came in the 88th minute when
Sebastian Szymanski tapped in a pass from Aydın to make it 6-2.
Despite some efforts from Bellona Kayserispor, who came close to
scoring on a few occasions, the difference in quality between the
two teams was clear. Fenerbahce never gave the home side a chance
to get back into the game and reinforced their position at the top
of the table.
With this win, Fenerbahce moves up to 31 points, while Bellona
Kayserispor remains on 12 points. In the next round, Fenerbahce
will host Gaziantep FK, while Kayserispor will travel to Çaykur
Rizespor.
MENAFN25112024000195011045ID1108922839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.