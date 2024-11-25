Fenerbahce Dominates Kayserispor 6-2 In Super Lig

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fenerbahce secured a commanding 6-2 victory over Kayserispor in the 13th round of the Trendyol Super Lig, Azernews reports citing BeInSports.

The visitors, managed by José Mourinho, took control from the start with a powerful offensive display that left the home team struggling to respond.

The match got off to a fast start, with Dusan Tadic converting a penalty in the 7th minute. Oğuz Aydın doubled the lead in the 15th minute after a pass from Fred, and then Aydın struck again in the 26th minute, finishing a cross from Mert Hakan Yandaş to make it 3-0.

Bellona Kayserispor managed to pull one back just before halftime in the 43rd minute, as Alexander Djiku scored an own goal after deflecting a cross from Cardoso into his own net. In the second half, Dimitrios Kolovetsios further reduced the deficit to 3-2 with a header from a corner kick.

However, Fenerbahce quickly regained their two-goal advantage when Youssef En-Nesyri scored in the 63rd minute, and Filip Kostić extended the lead to 5-2 in the 85th minute with a goal from a cross by Mert Müldür. The final blow came in the 88th minute when Sebastian Szymanski tapped in a pass from Aydın to make it 6-2.

Despite some efforts from Bellona Kayserispor, who came close to scoring on a few occasions, the difference in quality between the two teams was clear. Fenerbahce never gave the home side a chance to get back into the game and reinforced their position at the top of the table.

With this win, Fenerbahce moves up to 31 points, while Bellona Kayserispor remains on 12 points. In the next round, Fenerbahce will host Gaziantep FK, while Kayserispor will travel to Çaykur Rizespor.