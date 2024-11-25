(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) a charset="UTF-8"/> How to Overcome Gym Intimidation if You're a Beginner ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Updated: November 22, 2024
How to Overcome Gym Intimidation if You're a Beginner
By TCRN STAFF
November 21, 2024

Have you heard of gymtimidation? If you are a beginner at the gym, it is likely that you experience this feeling of intimidation, even if you don't name it. Let's see what it consists of and, above all, how to overcome it.

The truth is that the fear and anxiety we feel when starting an activity is not exclusive to a beginner at the gym. If you think about it, it makes sense that we feel some insecurity in the face of the unknown, especially if it takes place in a specific environment , a space where you may have never been before.

This description fits perfectly with what a beginner feels at the gym. And not just one, but a considerable majority. You just have to take a look around social media to see the number of gym newbies' experiences dedicated to explaining this feeling!

Many people start exercising precisely because they are not comfortable with their appearance. It's normal to feel insecure until you start looking better. If you haven't practiced sports before, you might feel insecure about your skills or abilities. Those rooms full of various exercise machines can be intimidating the first time you see them.

Whether for one reason or another, or for the combination of several, the important thing is that you don't lose the desire to play sports. That's why we give these tips that any beginner at the gym can put into practice.

1. The choice of gym

It is very important that you make the right choice when selecting a gym that meets your preferences and needs. In this case, we are not referring to the type of disciplines it offers or how complete its facilities are.

For a beginner at the gym not to feel intimidated, the rapport you feel with the instructors and the rest of the staff is very important. Being received in a personalized manner, listening to your concerns, and providing solutions to your questions from the very first moment is key to losing the fear of going to the gym.

It would be interesting if it offered classes for beginners. It's the best way to share this experience with peers who are in the same situation as you and are likely to have similar feelings.

2. Adapt your first days as a beginner at the gym Adapt your first days as a beginner at the gym.

Especially if you feel hesitant to train with people who are at a higher level and be the subject of their gazes, choose less crowded hours at the beginning. It's true that it's not always possible, because it depends on your other commitments. But, you can consult with the gym and have them recommend the best schedule for you at the beginning.

3. Be realistic in your initial challenges Be realistic in your initial challenges.

Again, the role of your trainers is essential. Together with them, realistically plan your initial activity at the gym . You need to assess the type of routines, the frequency, and the intensity of your exercises. You have to feel comfortable, that you start noticing the results of your effort.

4. Use the tool of your mind Use the tool of your mind

All the previous recommendations are focused on changes or external measures that a beginner can adopt in the gym. However, the most effective and powerful one is within you. It's all about your mind. The idea is that you are able to cut those thoughts that generate anxiety and fear in your first days at the gym at the root.



Think that everyone has gone through the beginner phase at the gym at some point.

Those who go to the gym have their own challenges and priorities, they don't go there to watch others. In the worst-case scenario, if there are unsupportive gym-goers, why do you care what they think? They are strangers with whom you have nothing to do once you step out of the gym door.

