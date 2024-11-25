Urban Autocare Expands With New Location In Denver Highlands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Autocare, a trusted name in automotive care, is excited to announce the opening of their newest location in Denver Highlands. This marks the company's sixth shop in the Denver Metro area and their seventh overall, including Avalon Motorsports, known for its German specialization.

Urban Autocare

Continue Reading

Having successfully completed the acquisition of a five-bay property, Urban Autocare is set to transform the building, which previously served as a glass business. Plans for the renovation include cosmetic enhancements to the lobby, fresh paint, and eye-catching new signage. The facility will feature state-of-the-art epoxy flooring, along with brand-new Rotary lifts and an advanced alignment system to ensure top-notch service for their clients. Additionally, comprehensive concrete and asphalt flatwork will be completed to enhance the building's utility and aesthetic appeal.

Urban Autocare has established its five existing locations through the acquisition of existing businesses, and this new location marks an exciting milestone as they revamp an existing building to build a fresh client base."The new Highlands shop presents a unique opportunity to build a fresh client base in a thriving community that values quality automotive care.

"We continue to believe that more communities deserve to experience an uplifting service experience," Sump said. "We can't wait to launch our newest location in such a bustling but underserved market."

The company is known for their comprehensive service offerings, which include maintenance, diagnosis, repair, and complete vehicle inspections. Urban Autocare also guarantees no unnecessary repairs will be performed on client vehicles. Moreover, they proudly support community initiatives, such as their partnership with Hope House Colorado and Urban Peak, for which the company aids in vehicle service and encourages clients to donate cars to help those in need.

As they prepare to unveil this exciting new location, Sump and Director of Operations Phil Carpenter have plans to continue their expansion across Colorado, aiming to add several more locations in the coming years. Learn more at .

About Urban Autocare: Urban Autocare is committed to partnering with drivers to maintain their vehicles at the highest standards, featuring full-time, ASE-certified technicians and courteous service consultants dedicated to providing unmatched client care. With a focus on quality service and community involvement, Urban Autocare stands ready to serve the Denver Highlands and beyond. Schedule a service today at !

Contact Information

Name: Brian Sump

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (303) 376-9040

SOURCE Urban Autocare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED