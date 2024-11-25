Elite Event Brings Together The Most Productive Agents From RE/MAX, The Most Productive Real Estate Network In The World*

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The brand's elite producers gather to mastermind ideas, exchange referrals,

build relationships and celebrate their accomplishments



DENVER, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, the #1 name in real estate** recently hosted the 2024 RE/MAX Elite Retreat, an exceptional event that brings together the brand's top-producing agents for masterminds, panel discussions and celebrations of their impressive sales success. This year's retreat emphasized productivity and the power of professional relationships, making it a truly unique experience for the network's top achievers.



Held in Napa, California, the exclusive RE/MAX Elite Retreat recognized hundreds of agents who earned prestigious accolades based on production. The event fostered an environment where attendees, united by their commitment to high performance, freely exchanged ideas and insights. With a strong focus on peer learning, the retreat was a comprehensive mastermind experience where in addition to celebrating success, they looked ahead to the future of real estate and how they can innovate and embrace technology to meet the evolving needs of today's buyers and sellers.

Key Highlights:



Insightful mastermind sessions that aligned with agent panels focusing on marketing tactics and client retention strategies.

Multiple networking opportunities, including a swag exchange, welcome reception atop a vineyard and other group events.

Engaging agent panels led by Ben Fairfield, RE/MAX Vice President of Growth and Education, covering crucial topics such as lead generation, social media strategies and productivity in market slowdowns. An inspiring keynote from author, NBC host and American Ninja Warrior Alex Weber, who emphasized the importance of community and personal growth.

Amy Lessinger, President of RE/MAX, LLC, addressed attendees stating, "You are the best of the best in this room. Each of you contributes to one of the greatest networks in the world – and the power of our network is that we are the most trusted professionals in the industry." She highlighted the vast opportunities in the years ahead, particularly with an impending transfer of generational wealth that has the potential to reshape the market landscape.

Fairfield, noted, "2025 is going to be a year to thrive, not just survive. That's why a main focus of this year's Elite Retreat is building momentum for what's to come. RE/MAX is the home of top producers – and this event is just one of the many ways we continue to maintain that reputation."

Weber, an American Ninja Warrior, inspired the attendees. "There is nothing more powerful than a human being who knows what they want and is all-in to make it happen," he told the crowd. "We have to stack our deck with everything that can support us, and the best way to do that is through amazing community. A lot of people don't have community and they don't know where to find it. But you've got it in this room. That's why this Elite Retreat is so incredible."

The gathering encapsulated the RE/MAX ethos: a commitment to professionalism, continuous learning and relationship-building. RE/MAX brokerages foster a culture of excellence that distinguishes them from other real estate offices. As agents returned to their markets, they carried with them valuable insights, strengthened relationships and a renewed commitment to innovate their practices and processes. The 2024 Elite Retreat celebrated the achievements of top RE/MAX agents while reinforcing the brand's dedication to its affiliates.

"I've been with RE/MAX for my entire two-decade-long career," said Jennifer King, a team leader with RE/MAX Evolved in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. "For me, there's never going to be another option of real estate brand to align with – relationships are one of the best parts of being here."

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX ) with more than 140,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit . For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" rema .

*As measured by residential transaction sides

**

Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

