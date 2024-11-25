Vision Films To Release Suspenseful Female Led Drama 'Faultline'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the Transactional

VOD release of the suspenseful drama Faultline from first-time filmmakers Stacie Harrison and Kirsten Lankester on December 10, 2024. Vision acquired the in a deal with Scott J. Jones and Artist View Entertainment. The female-led team includes director Anna Cooley, writer Kirsten Lankester, producers Stacie Harrison and Kirsten Lankester; Scott Lepp executive produced.

Female Driven Film "Faultline" Poster

Continue Reading

As avid consumers of suspense, Faultline was born from the team's insatiable love of true crime, mysteries, and modern-day thrillers. Female viewers are equally hungry consumers of this steadily growing genre. As the project was created, the duo leaned into the true crime element while developing a pilot that garnered them a film grant, and eventually enabled them to complete this full-length feature film.

Synopsis :

Faultline is a dark, sexy, crime suspense focused on the Tennant sisters whose lives are shattered with their mother's perpetration of a horrific crime. With their world blown apart, the sisters' grief, shame and intense personal reactions drive them to lead separate lives. Twenty years later, Paige, a highly successful corporate lawyer, stumbles across new information that appears to call into question their mother's involvement in the crime. As this discovery leads the sisters down a dangerous rabbit hole of lies and deception, can they work together to overcome the past and, most importantly, stay alive long enough to uncover the truth? Watch the trailer:

Starring: Stacie Harrison (Damnation), Kirsten Lankester (Guitar Lessons), Stafford Perry (Black Summer), Jonathan Hawley-Purvis (Under the Bridge), Joe Norman Shaw (Supernatural).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Faultline

features powerful women in powerful roles, both onscreen and behind the lens. Estranged sisters must work together to face dark family secrets, lies and jealousy to uncover a mystery that's twist will keep you in suspense until the very end."

Writer, producer and star Kirsten Lankester shares, "At its core, Faultline explores how an unspeakable crime doesn't just impact the victim, but how its aftershocks have the power to destroy those left in its wake."

Filmmaker and star Stacie Harrison adds, "Love triangles, trust issues, complex characters and compelling twists are just some of the components that will draw people into Faultline's mystery. Faultline is a gritty crime/suspense film that aligns with the desires of modern audiences."

Faultline will be available December 10 on most major streaming and cable platforms across the U.S. and Canada. Canadian cable providers include Rogers, Shaw and Telus. For more information, please follow on Instagram and TikTok:

@faultline_movie or visit

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. Visionfilms



Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

8184159442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED