Hindupact Condemns The Abduction And Forced Conversion Of Minor Hindu Girls In Pakistan, Calls For Immediate Action To Protect Vulnerable Communities

HinduPACT, a leading advocacy group championing the rights of Hindus worldwide, expresses grave concern over the recent abductions and forced conversion of Hindu girls in Sindh, Pakistan:

A 15-year-old Hindu girl in Pakistan's Sindh province was forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a 50-year-old manA 10-year old Hindu girl was kidnapped from outside her home, converted, and married to a much older manThe horrific murder of Karitika , a 15-year-oldHindu girlwho was raped and her body was dumped in a garbage heap near Dargah Usman Shah.

These heinous acts underscore the ongoing persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan, mainly minor Hindu girls, who are frequently targeted for abductions, forced marriages, and religious conversions.

These atrocities are symptomatic of a broader pattern of systemic human rights abuses against religious minorities in Pakistan, leaving countless families shattered and communities living in constant fear.

HinduPACT's CHINGARI (Coalition for Hindu Girls Abducted and their Rights Initiative) project, dedicated to addressing such atrocities, strongly condemns this barbaric practice and urges global leaders to hold Pakistan accountable for its blatant violation of human rights and international norms.

Deepti Mahajan, Convenor of the CHINGARI project, stated:

"The plight of minor Hindu girls in Pakistan cannot be ignored. These girls are not only robbed of their childhood but are also subjected to unimaginable trauma under a system that enables their abusers.

CHINGARI is committed to amplifying their voices and advocating for international pressure on Pakistan to protect its vulnerable minorities. The time for the world to act is now."

Rakhi Israni, Legal Counsel for HinduPACT, added:

"Every year, approximately one thousand girls, predominantly from Hindu communities, are subjected to abduction and forced conversion in Sindh and other regions of Pakistan. This alarming trend occurs with a blatant disregard for fundamental human rights and international law, and the complicity of the Pakistani government in these atrocities cannot be overlooked. It is imperative that the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, Human Rights Watch, and Amnesty International take decisive action to advocate for these vulnerable girls and hold the Pakistani government accountable for its role in this ongoing crisis."

We call upon human rights organizations, governments, and international bodies to:

Demand Pakistan strengthen and enforce laws to prevent forced conversions and abductions.Ensure the safety of religious minorities, particularly women and girls, in Pakistan.Hold Pakistan accountable under international human rights conventions and agreements.

About CHINGARI:

CHINGARI (Coalition for Hindu Girls Abducted and their Rights), a project of HinduPACT is a social justice campaign aimed towards bringing awareness about the atrocities that young, innocent Hindu girls face in Pakistan. The Hindu Policy Research and Advocacy Collective (HinduPACT) is an initiative of the World Hindu Council of America (VHPA) dedicated to the advocacy and policy research of issues concerning the American Hindu community.



