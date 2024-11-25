Vuzix Receives Production Order For Customized Waveguides From A Major Defense Customer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation

(NASDAQ: VUZI ), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) and products, is pleased to announce the receipt of a six-figure revenue production order for customized waveguides to enable a lightweight heads-up display (HUD). This order was received from a US-based company that is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. This customer is the incumbent supplier for several existing programs and has turned to Vuzix as a US-based manufacturer of waveguide and display technologies.

"Our development efforts with some of the country's largest defense contractors continue to progress at a steady pace," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "There is a significant need for advanced see-through display technologies that Vuzix remains in a unique position to deliver as a leading-edge US-based designer and manufacturer of waveguides and related technologies. We look forward to working with this customer as they move to volume production of their HUD solution for their customers."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI driven Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 400 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI ) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan.

