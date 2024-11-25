Grand Opening Of Two New Communities In Gloucester Township Highlights Lennar's Growth In South Jersey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of two new communities in Gloucester Township. The thoughtfully designed neighborhoods – Emerson Square and Chase Pointe –nestled in the heart of Sicklerville, are set to redefine modern living in South Jersey, just 20 miles from Philadelphia.

Lennar debuts two new communities in Gloucester Township nestled in the heart of Sicklerville in South Jersey. Emerson Square and Chase Pointe offer a wide range of high-quality homes ideal for growing families and first-time buyers.

"Emerson Square and Chase Pointe demonstrate our commitment to offering a wide range of high-quality homes for today's buyers," said

Anthony Mignone, Lennar Regional Vice President for Lennar. "These communities meet South Jersey's demand for well-priced new construction, ideal for growing families and first-time buyers. Lennar is creating vibrant neighborhoods where families thrive."

The communities provide exceptional value and a seamless blend of suburban tranquility with urban convenience. Emerson Square boasts 63 single-family homes, and Chase Pointe delivers 95 townhomes.

Future homeowners can look forward to the convenience and peace of mind that comes with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® homes. These homes take the guesswork out of selecting features and finishes, offering highly sought-after upgrades at no additional cost. Each home is move-in ready with top-tier enhancements, ensuring an exceptional living experience for every resident. Pricing begins in the $400,000s.

Emerson Square and Chase Pointe residents will enjoy easy access to local airports and transit hubs, as well as premium shopping and trendy dining options just minutes away. Gloucester Township is family-friendly, featuring excellent schools, numerous parks, and recreational facilities that promote an active lifestyle. Plus, the area hosts engaging community events that foster a strong sense of belonging, making it an ideal place for families and individuals seeking a welcoming and vibrant environment.

