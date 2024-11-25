PLANET FITNESS BRINGS BACK PERKSFEST, IN TIME FOR HOLIDAY SEASON, FEATURING EXCLUSIVE SAVINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Starting today through Dec. 6, members can enjoy exclusive, limited-time discounts in the PF App from top national brands

HAMPTON, N.H., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet , one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced PerksFest has returned again this season to help members save money with deals from top national brands. PerksFest is a celebration exclusively for Planet Fitness members within the Perks program. Launching today through Dec. 6, the program offers all Planet Fitness members access to exceptional savings from brands such as Apple Music and Apple TV+, HelloFresh, Hotels, Ninja, WeightWatchers and many more!* These member-only offers are available just in time for holiday shopping season, and can be easily accessed through the PF App. Not already a Planet Fitness member and want to take advantage of these PerksFest savings? Sign up at the club nearest you or join online here .

"Planet Fitness is dedicated to bringing exceptional value to our members inside and outside of our clubs," said Justin Unger, Sr. Director of Partnerships at Planet Fitness. "We know our members are always looking for ways to maximize on savings during the busy and expensive holiday shopping season, and we're excited to offer a wide range of Perks for them to enjoy just for being a member. Through our PF Perks program, we have collectively saved our members $7.6 million this year alone. With members saving an average of $53 for every PF Perks redemption, they're able to save the cost of three months of a Classic Card membership and two months of the PF Black Card® membership.**"

As part of the national PerksFest promotion, Planet Fitness members can take advantage of the following exclusive discounts and special offers available through Dec. 6:



AARP ® : Get a five-year membership for just $45 (a 43% discount off the annual rate)

Apple Music: PF Black Card® members can enjoy up to three months free, Classic Card members up to two months free

Apple TV+: PF Black Card® members receive two months free, while Classic Card members get one month free

Expedia : Take an additional 8% off already discounted stays for your next trip

Factor : Get $140 off plus Free Wellness Shots for Life with your order

Good Chop: Receive $140 off high-quality American meat and seafood deliveries

Green Chef: Enjoy 50% off and a free item for two months

HEYDUDE : Save up to 25% on select styles plus free shipping on orders $40 or more

HelloFresh ® : Get $100 off plus free shipping on your first box

Hotels : Take an additional 8% off already discounted hotel stays

Ninja ® : Stack a 13% off on your next purchase

Paleovalley: Get 30 Beef Sticks for $30

PF Store: Save 35% on your purchase

Purple Carrot: Get 50% off your first two boxes of plant-based meal kits

SeatGeek : Get $20 off your order of $250 or more

SiriusXM : Stream radio and entertainment for $1 per week for a year WeightWatchers : Get 60% off plus your first month completely free

Beyond the PerksFest seasonal savings, Planet Fitness's ongoing Perks program allows members to unlock exclusive deals and discounts*** from their favorite brands throughout the entire year.

To view all of the special Perks that Planet Fitness members have access to during PerksFest and after, or for more information, download the PF App or visit

Planetfitness/pf-membership-perks . Members can also shop for Planet Fitness apparel, gear and more at href="" rel="nofollow" planetfitnes .

*U.S. locations only

**In 2023, we saved members more than $6 million and YTD '24 we've saved our members more than $7.6 million

***Restrictions apply. Must be a Planet Fitness member. Valid at participating U.S. locations only. Offers valid on select products only, see specific offer for details. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. ©2024 Planet Fitness Franchising

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness clubs in the world by number of members and locations. As of September

30, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.6 million members and 2,637 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

