Cellebrite Announces Participation In The UBS Global Technology And AI Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- {{DATELINECITY_DATE_GLOBENEWSWIRE_BUG} Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the Company will participate in the upcoming UBS Global technology and AI Conference. Relevant details include:
| Date:
| December 3, 2024
| Conference:
| UBS Global Technology and AI conference
| Presentation Time:
| 4:55 p.m. ET
| Format
| Fireside Chat
| Event URL:
|
| Cellebrite Executives:
| Thomas Hogan, executive chairman
Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite's Digital Investigation platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at , , or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.
