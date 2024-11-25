The Maryland State Dental Association Expands Endorsement To Include Icoreconnect's Full Platform Of Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCOEE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT), a leading provider of cloud-based software and solutions, has announced the expansion of its endorsement partnership with the Maryland State Association (as an MSDA Member Perks Endorsed Vendor) to include its full of cloud-based software and solutions. Before this expansion, the MSDA Member Perks Program endorsed iCoreVerify automated insurance verifications in 2021, followed by iCoreRx cloud ePrescribing in 2022.

MSDA's endorsements now include:



iCoreVerify - Automated Insurance Verifications

iCoreRx - Cloud ePrescribing

iCorePay - Digital Patient Statements, Payments & Billing

iCoreClaims - Dental Claims & Billing Services

iCoreExchange - Encrypted HIPAA Email

iCoreCodeGenius - Rapid Medical Coding for Dental

iCoreAcademy - Patient Education Video Library

iCoreAnalytics - Actionable Practice Analytics

iCoreCloud - Encrypted HIPAA Cloud Backup iCoreHIPAA - HIPAA Compliance Platform

Robert McDermott, CEO of iCoreConnect, is thrilled about the expanded partnership, stating, "The MSDA has chosen to join the growing list of state dental associations who endorse the full iCoreEnterprise platform. Our team is committed to helping dental practices streamline revenue cycle management, enhance efficiency, and boost profitability through innovative solutions that support every step of the patient journey. We look forward to seeing these impactful benefits at work in Maryland.”

Dr. Chris Liang, President of the Dental Association Company charged with reviewing and thoroughly vetting all of the Association's Member Perks partners, shared his enthusiasm:“iCoreConnect continues to innovate with dental practices in mind, and MSDA members now have exciting opportunities to enhance business operations, security and revenue with these added endorsed services.”

With this expansion, MSDA joins the growing community of state dental associations backing iCoreConnect's full suite of cloud solutions tailored for the dental industry. With over 190 product endorsement agreements across the U.S., iCoreConnect continues demonstrating its commitment to improving workflow efficiency, productivity, and data security in dental practices nationwide.

For more information, visit iCoreConnect.co .

About iCoreConnect Inc.

iCoreConnect Inc. is a SaaS leader in cloud-based software and technology solutions, designed to enhance workflow productivity and profitability in healthcare.

About the Maryland State Dental Association

Founded in 1883, The Maryland State Dental Association (MSDA) is the oldest, and largest, professional association for organized dentistry in Maryland. The MSDA represents the dental profession's efforts to provide high quality and ethical oral health care to the public. According to their mission statement, the MSDA is committed“to serve as the most trusted resource for oral health and be the leading provider in advocacy, education and services for the dental profession and the public.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts

...

888.810.7706, ext 5