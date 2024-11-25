Cabka 2Nd Capital Markets Day In Ieper

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam 25 November 2024. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries“Cabka”, or the“Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, successfully hosted its 2 nd Capital Markets Day for investors at their Production in Ieper, Belgium, today. The event provided an open for stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the company's business direction, reflect on how the company has overcome some of the headwinds it has faced since listing in 2022, and its proactive approach to industry developments. The key highlights of the day included: Business and Strategy Update : Cabka leadership presented a comprehensive update on the company's strategic vision, addressing both recent achievements, but also the headwinds encountered since its listing. These included market dynamics and operational challenges that have impacted performance. The company also detailed the robust measures it has been implementing to overcome these setbacks, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and operational efficiency as cornerstones for future growth. Factory Tour : Attendees were given a firsthand look at Cabka's state-of-the-art production processes. The tour provided a behind-the-scenes look at the advanced processes that power the company's sustainability-focused operations. This immersive experience reinforced Cabka's commitment to efficiency and excellence in recycled material solutions. Panel Discussion on PPWR Regulation : The day concluded with an engaging panel discussion revolved around the upcoming Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). Cabka brought together industry experts and internal leaders to discuss the regulation's implications and opportunities, underscoring its proactive engagement with evolving policies and its readiness to lead the industry in sustainable compliance.

Cabka CEO Alexander Masharov, commented:

"This year marked my first Capital Markets Day since joining Cabka as the new CEO in August of this year. This years' event was a vital opportunity to connect with our stakeholders, reflect on the challenges we have faced since our listing in 2022, and reaffirm our commitment to growth and innovation. Our discussions on the PPWR regulation highlighted Cabka's dedication to aligning with sustainability goals while advancing our leadership in the sector. The PPWR brings significant implications and opportunities for our industry, and Cabka is proactively engaging with these evolving policies. We are committed to leading the industry in sustainable compliance and leveraging these regulations to drive innovation and growth.” The business and strategy update presented by Alexander Masharov, can be found on our corporate website via . The residual presentations of the day, including and event after-movie, will be featured on our website starting next week. Financial Calendar 2025

18 March 2025 Publication Preliminary Results 2024 15 April 2025 Publication of Annual report 2024 and Trading Update Q1 2025 29 May 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO product are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

