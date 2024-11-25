Kalmar’S Financial Information In 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALMAR CORPORATION, RELEASE, 25 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 15:30 PM (EET)

Kalmar's information in 2025

Kalmar Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2025:



Financial Statements review 2024, on Thursday, 13 February 2025

Interim report January–March 2025, on Tuesday, 29 April 2025

Half-year financial report January–June 2025, on Friday, 25 July 2025 Interim report January–September 2025, on Friday, 31 October 2025

Kalmar's Financial Statements 2024 and Annual Report 2024 will be available at on week 10.

The Annual General Meeting of Kalmar Corporation will be held on Thursday, 27 March 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

