Hindu Leader & ISKCON Member Krishna Das Prabhu Detained In Bangladesh

11/25/2024 8:19:32 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bangladeshi Hindu leader and ISKCON member Krishna Das Prabhu was detained at Dhaka Airport on Monday by the authorities. He was barred from leaving the nation.

“Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was charged with sedition after he led a massive rally of Hindus protesting targeted hate attacks and protection from Islamists. (The) tallest leader of the Hindu community is believed to have been taken to the Detective Branch of Yunus Regime," Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor to the Indian Ministry of information and broadcasting, said in a social media post on X.


Live Mint

