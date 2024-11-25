ONG-ISAC, Inc. Rebrands As ONE-ISAC, Embracing Broader Energy Sector Focus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONG-ISAC, a leading organization in the oil and natural industry, today announced its rebranding as ONE-ISAC, Oil and Natural Information Sharing and Analysis Center. This strategic name change reflects the organization's expanded focus to include alternative and energy companies, positioning itself at the forefront of the evolving energy landscape.

The rebranding initiative comes as the energy sector undergoes transformation, with increasing emphasis on sustainable and alternative energy sources. ONE-ISAC will now encompass companies engaged in exploration and production, transportation, refining, and delivery of both traditional and renewable energy resources, including solar, wind, and hydrogen.

While broadening its scope, ONE-ISAC remains committed to its core mission of serving as a central point of coordination and communication for the protection of energy industry infrastructure. The organization will continue to analyze and share trusted, timely cyber threat information to aid in safeguarding the entire energy sector.

Angela Haun, Executive Director of ONE-ISAC stated, "Our new name reflects our commitment to inclusivity and innovation in the energy sector. By embracing a wider range of energy companies, we're positioning ourselves to better serve the industry's evolving needs and challenges."

Octavio Herrera, Chairman of ONE-ISAC, added, "This rebranding is more than just a name change. It's a strategic move to ensure we remain at the forefront of industry coordination and cybersecurity in an increasingly diverse energy landscape."

The global renewable energy market is projected to reach $1.9 trillion by 2030, according to recent industry reports. ONE-ISAC's expanded focus aligns with this growth trend, ensuring the organization remains relevant and valuable to its members and partners across the entire energy spectrum.

ONE-ISAC, formerly known as ONG-ISAC, is a leading information sharing organization dedicated to protecting and advancing the interests of the energy industry. With a focus on cybersecurity and information sharing, ONE-ISAC serves companies across the entire energy spectrum, from traditional oil and gas to renewable and alternative energy sources. Learn more at .

