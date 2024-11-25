CARFAX: Millions Of Cars Are Alarmingly Behind On Maintenance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Drivers Should Make Sure Their Are Ready for Holiday Travel

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of people hit the road this holiday season, CARFAX estimates almost 20 percent of cars on the road are behind on oil changes, and nearly 30 percent are behind on tire rotations. CARFAX estimates more than 30 million vehicles are behind on both services.

Neglecting maintenance can be costly and dangerous. Low or dirty oil can cause engine failure, leading to expensive repairs. Skipping tire rotations can cause uneven wear which can reduce traction and increases the risk of flats or blowouts, which could leave families stranded by the side of the road.

"Well-maintained vehicles last longer, cost owners less over time, and are worth more when it's time to sell them," said

Paul Nadjarian, General Manager of CARFAX Car Care . "Our free Car Care program helps vehicle owners stay on top of their maintenance schedule with helpful reminders."

Other Important Maintenance to check before you travel:



Check Your Wiper Blades:

If the rubber has cracked, your car's wipers may leave streaks. This will hurt visibility, creating a safety hazard. Wipe them down or install new blades. Wiper blades should generally be switched every six months.

Consider Winter Tires:

Cold weather can cause the rubber in standard tires to harden, impacting traction. Winter tires have special rubber compounds and tread patterns crafted to provide optimum grip on slick roads.

Check Your Battery:

Cold weather reduces battery power and could cause your battery to fail. If a mechanic says your battery's weak, get a new one.

Check Your Cooling System:

It may seem counter-intuitive given that it's cold outside, but rubber components in the radiator and heater can crack and leak over time. Replace hoses that show signs of damage or wear.

Check Your Wiper Fluid Level:

Make sure there's enough wiper fluid in your car's reservoir. Also, choose a wiper fluid with antifreeze in it. This will work better during cold weather. This is important since slush from the road can be kicked up onto your windshield and dry there, limiting visibility. It's also smart to carry an extra gallon around in your car. Pack a Winter Survival Kit:

If your car breaks down, ensure you have what you'll need to survive. The kit should include water, a blanket, an ice scraper, food, road flares, a fully powered phone charger, a flashlight, and a first aid kit.

Safely Pack Your Car

It's important to know how to safely pack your car for an extended trip:



Make sure everything is packed securely:

In the event of a collision, those objects can become missiles – and inflict a lot of damage.

Don't overcrowd your car:

Make sure every person has their own seat belt. And ensure that any pets along for the ride are likewise secured. One thing many travelers forget:

Make sure you're not carrying more weight than the automaker recommends. Excessive weight can hurt your car's stability and put too much pressure on your tires.

