Bioservo Collaborates With Limb Lab To Expand Accessibility Of Carbonhand® Across The United States

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioservo, a global pioneer in wearable medical robotics that revolutionizes assistive care with its innovative 'State of the art' technology, proudly announces a plan to collaborate strategically with Limb Lab, a best-in-class orthotics and prosthetics provider. This collaboration aims to bring the groundbreaking Carbonhand® to patients across the United States.



Limb Lab, an independently-owned and -operated prosthetic and orthotic company, is known for its innovative and personalized approaches to supporting individuals with limb difference and other functional needs. Having developed deep experience in this space for over a decade, Limb Lab will now make Carbonhand available to people in Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Iowa, significantly expanding access to this transformative technology.

The Carbonhand device, powered by Bioservo's patented Soft Extra Muscle (SEMTM) technology, intuitively enhances grip strength to support daily activities, meeting an urgent need for patients with impaired hand function. Carbonhand enhances assistive care by delivering state-of-the-art technology designed to empower users with impaired hand function and provide a higher quality of life.

"Since early 2024, Carbonhand has been available to U.S. Veterans through VA benefits, with around ten Veteran Centers across the country prescribing this life-changing device," said Petter Bäckgren, CEO of Bioservo. "Our collaboration with Limb Lab now allows us to extend this solution to a broader range of people in need, strengthening our goal to make Carbonhand the standard of care for individuals requiring support in grip strength."

