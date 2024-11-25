(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

KAWANISHI CITY, Japan, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.

(Headquarters: Kawanishi City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, CEO : Dr. Ryohei Mori) and Switzerland Innovation Park Biel/Bienne, a Swiss research and development hub for industry-academic collaboration, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) regarding the and joint research and development of regenerative lithium-ion batteries (hereafter referred to as "black mass batteries") that utilize cathode materials derived from black mass, developed by Green Science Alliance. They plan to collaborate with companies, startups, and research institutions affiliated with the Switzerland Innovation Park network, in order to accelerate their battery business. In addition, to promote research, development, manufacturing, and market expansion of black mass batteries throughout Europe, with Switzerland being as their European base.

Logo of Swiss Battery Technology Center (SBTC) and Swiss Innovation Park Biel / Bienne (SIPBB)

Regenerative Lithium-Ion Batteries Made with Black Mass

Black mass

is a recycled material derived from lithium-ion batteries, appearing as a fine black powder containing valuable transition metals such as cobalt (Co), nickel (Ni), manganese (Mn), and lithium (Li), an alkali metal. These metals are essential components of lithium-ion batteries, but their production is geographically concentrated in regions such as Russia, China, and parts of Africa. This concentration creates risks of political supply instability and price fluctuations, underscoring the importance of recycling black mass to ensure a sustainable supply chain. The conventional method of extracting and separating Co-Ni-Mn-Li from black mass involves the use of hazardous chemicals such as sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, and strong alkali such as caustic soda. While effective, this approach poses significant risks to worker safety, cause environmental damage, places a burden on industrial equipment, and increases operational costs.

In this regard, Green Science Alliance has developed a much simpler process that directly utilizes black mass to produce cathode materials without requiring complex metal extraction procedures. These cathode materials have been successfully used to manufacture lithium-ion batteries, achieving an initial capacity of approximately 90% or higher compared to commercially available lithium-ion batteries using NMC111 cathode material (LiNi0.33Mn0.33Co0.33O2). Additionally, the cycle stability of these batteries matches that of traditional NMC111 batteries. This innovative method eliminates the need for conventional metal extraction processes, enhancing worker safety, reducing harmful environmental impact, and enabling the production of cost-effective and sustainable lithium-ion batteries. The simplified process also lowers material costs, contributing to the development of regenerative battery solutions.

Therefore, Green Science Alliance

has decided to manufacture and sell black mass-based lithium-ion batteries, marking what is believed to be the world's first commercial production and sale of regenerative lithium-ion batteries created directly from recycled materials. While preparations for manufacturing and sales are underway in Japan, the high costs associated with exporting lithium-ion batteries necessitate production on each continent. After a multi-year investigation into the most suitable location within Europe, Switzerland was selected for the manufacturing, sales, and research and development of these innovative batteries.

Switzerland stands out as a global leader in innovation, having ranked first in the World Innovation Rankings for 13 consecutive years (*1). The country prioritizes the pursuit of cutting-edge solutions as a key national policy. Numerous startups with advanced technologies have emerged from prestigious institutions such as the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich) and Lausanne (EPFL), fostering a dynamic ecosystem of collaboration among industries, government bodies, and academia.

In Switzerland, a country renowned for its innovation, the Switzerland Innovation Park offers state-of-the-art research facilities, offices, coworking spaces, and cutting-edge infrastructure. The park fosters collaboration among private companies, startups, universities, and research institutions to develop groundbreaking technologies and products across diverse fields, including life sciences, computer science, energy, resources, environment, mobility, transportation, manufacturing, and materials. It also supports partnerships between industry, government, and academia through its optimal partner-matching services. Switzerland's stable legal framework, strong protection of intellectual property rights, and world-class education system create a uniquely favorable environment for innovation and the development of world-leading technologies.

Switzerland is a leader in energy and cleantech technologies, particularly those focused on achieving carbon neutrality. The Switzerland Innovation Park Biel/Bienne , located in the canton of Bern, where Green Science Alliance has recently established a branch, is especially well-suited for secondary battery development. The park hosts the Swiss Battery Technology Center (SBTC) , a hub for cutting-edge research in the field of electric vehicle batteries. Its activities revolve around artificial intelligence, robotics, battery disassembly, battery testing, and battery recycling. This collaboration is ideal for Green Science Alliance, which produces regenerative lithium-ion batteries from extracted black mass.

Looking ahead, Green Science Alliance will continue its efforts in Japan while accelerating the expansion of its black mass battery business in Europe, collaborating with the Switzerland Innovation Park Biel/Bienne in the canton of Bern as its strategic base.

