Chanson International Holding Announces A Collaboration Under Coffee Brand Soul ● Song In Xinjiang, China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) URUMQI, China, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chanson International Holding (Nasdaq: CHSN) (the“Company” or“Chanson”), a provider of bakery, seasonal, and beverage products through its chain stores in China and the United States, today announces a collaboration with a leading hotel and restaurant management enterprise in Yili, Xinjiang, China, Xinjiang Hengtai Co., Ltd. (“Xinjiang Hengtai”) to expand its coffee brand, Soul ● Song, through a franchise operation model in Yili. This milestone marks significant progress in the development of Chanson's Soul ● Song brand, further deepening its market presence and extending its brand influence in the Xinjiang region.

In July 2024, the Company celebrated the grand opening of a Soul ● Song café in partnership with Xinjiang Hengtai at the scenic Nalati National Tourist Resort in Yili, Xinjiang, China. Soul ● Song's innovative "blend bean concept" highlights the art of blending, offering diverse flavors to suit every customer's unique taste. The café quickly became a must-visit destination within the resort, breaking the Company's single-day coffee-related sales record by achieving daily sales of RMB 30,000 on both August 8 and August 15, 2024. This marks Chanson's first attempt in adopting a franchise model, partnering with a distinguished local enterprise for mutual growth and success. Building on its growing influence in the Yili region, the Company plans to open five additional Soul ● Song cafés under the franchise model by 2025.

Mr. Gang Li, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Chanson, commented,“The introduction of the franchise model is a key milestone in the growth of our Soul ● Song brand, and underscoring a commitment to enhancing our marketing strategy and brand visibility. After thorough investigation and analysis, we selected the picturesque and culturally rich 5A-level tourist resort in Nalati as the ideal location to showcase our brand's uniqueness and positioning within a high-quality consumption environment. 5A-level tourist resort is the highest rating by government, awarded to China's most important and well-maintained tourist attractions. Our goal is to provide consumers with an unprecedented experience that combines food and cultural elements. We believe that this franchise model will foster sustainable growth for Chanson while contributing to the vitality of Xinjiang's local tourism economy.”

About Chanson International Holding

Founded in 2009, Chanson International Holding is a provider of bakery, seasonal, and beverage products through its chain stores in China and the United States. Headquartered in Urumqi, China, Chanson directly operates stores in Xinjiang, China and New York, United States. Chanson currently manages stores in China and in New York City while selling on digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. Chanson offers not only packaged bakery products but also made-in-store pastries and eat-in services, serving freshly prepared bakery products and extensive beverage products. Chanson aims to make healthy, nutritious, and ready-to-eat food through advanced facilities based on in-depth industry research, while creating a comfortable and distinguishable store environment for customers. Chanson's dedicated and highly-experienced product development teams constantly create new products that reflect market trends to meet customer demand. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

