CBIH Unveils The Future Of Wellness With Revolutionary Anti-Aging Chip

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (OTCMKTS: CBIH) continues to set a standard in innovation with unparalleled momentum in intellectual property development. The company proudly stands with a remarkable portfolio of 13 unconventional patents.

In addition, our Research and Development team is redefining the possibilities of cannabinoid-based biotechnologies and at the heart of these innovations lies the Rejuvenescence Chip, a pioneering advancement in anti-aging medicine.

This cutting-edge device redefines wellness by delivering a controlled release of active ingredients combining phytocannabinoids and gestrinone, offering a long-term solution for aesthetics, hormonal health, and sexual well-being.

In the realm of aesthetics, it promotes improved skin elasticity and appearance, reduces fat accumulation, increases lean muscle mass, and boosts vitality and energy. Hormonally, it helps regulate menstrual cycles, alleviates premenstrual and menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, and insomnia, and restores balance in women with low progesterone levels.

For sexual health, it enhances libido, improves sexual response, and elevates mood and overall quality of life. Additionally, its anti-inflammatory properties provide protection against estrogen-dominance-related conditions, such as endometriosis.

Beyond these physical benefits, the treatment supports emotional well-being, instilling confidence and vitality in women, empowering them to feel more in control of their personal lives, and fostering deeper, more fulfilling relationships, enhancing both individual well-being and interpersonal connection.

“This tailored-made medication would require a comprehensive analysis of the patient's blood samples to determine the precise levels of hormones and endocannabinoids,” explains Dr. Jennifer Salguero, PhD, R&D Coordinator at CBIH.“Based on this analysis, we can customize the chip's formulation and deliver a personalized dosage of specific compounds to restore balance and promote rejuvenation.”

CBIH remains committed to advancing the patent for this revolutionary anti-ageing technology and continues to push the boundaries of cannabinoid therapy in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. By leveraging next-generation technology, CBIH is setting new standards for therapeutic advancements and is poised to lead the charge in unlocking the full potential of cannabinoids in both medicine and beauty.

