Graphjet Technology Receives ISO Certifications For Sustainable Graphite And Graphene Production; Strengthens IP Position

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphjet (“Graphjet” or“the Company”) (Nasdaq:GTI), a leading manufacturing company focusing on carbon-based materials, producing artificial graphite from biomass waste residues from the process of palm oil, today announced the Company has received ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certifications for the manufacturing of graphite and graphene from biomass waste from ARES International, a verification services provider.

The scope of the ISO certifications covered the manufacturing of biomass waste (palm kernel shell and composite material) to produce artificial graphite and graphene:



ISO 14001:2015

ISO 9001:2015 ISO 45001:2018



These ISO certifications showcase Graphjet Technology's commitment to excellence in environmental, quality, and health & safety management, which is expected to drive operational, financial, and reputational gains. The certifications also demonstrate that the Company compliance is in line with global standards and are expected to enhance its reputation and improve its market access, customer satisfaction and loyalty, cost efficiency and sustainability, and operational efficiency.

“On the heels of opening the world's first and largest green graphite facility, receiving these ISO certifications is a testament to the strength of our patented technology,” said Aiden Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Graphjet.“These certifications provide third-party validation of our technology and demonstrate to our customers and other stakeholders the opportunities ahead for our green graphite production process. As we continue to scale, we aim to meet the growing demand for this strategic material in semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries.”

Awarded Key Graphene Patent

In addition, Graphjet has been granted an important patent in Malaysia, further solidifying its industry-leading position in the production of green graphite and graphene. The patent, which builds on Graphjet's existing IP protection for palm-based synthetic graphite production, covers the company's unique and innovative process for producing palm-based graphene. It is the only patent of its kind in Malaysia. The Company is also pursuing patents in the United States to expand its leading global IP position.

“We are pleased to have been granted a significant patent for our graphene production process. This achievement further fortifies our leading IP position in the global graphite and graphene industries,” continued Aiden Lee.

Graphjet's patented, sustainable and cost-effective technology produces green graphite directly from palm kernel shells. This technology reduces the Company's operational carbon footprint by up to 83% and reduces costs by up to 80% compared to traditional processes. Per kg of graphite produced, Graphjet produces only 2.95 kg CO2 emissions, compared to 16.8 kg CO2 emissions and 17 kg CO2 emissions from natural and synthetic graphite production, respectively, in China. Graphjet's technology is expected to have the lowest carbon footprint of any graphite production process in the world.

About Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd.

Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Nasdaq: GTI) was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world's first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet's sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in graphite and graphene supply chain of the world. For more information, please visit .

