Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rehabilitation Robots Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Therapy Robots, Exoskeleton), Extremity (Upper Body, Lower Body), End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Senior Care Facilities, Homecare Settings), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rehabilitation robots market size is estimated to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2025 to 2030 .

The major factors driving the industry growth are the high per capita healthcare spending and rapid adoption of technologically advanced instruments. The demand for rehabilitation robots is increasing, as these are beneficial in improving the quality of life of individuals with conditions such as spinal cord injury, paralysis, and others. The rising number of product approvals by regulatory bodies such as the FDA is expected to further propel the growth in the forecast period. Increasing incidence of spinal cord injury and musculoskeletal disorders are driving the adoption of robots for rehabilitation purposes.



The high purchasing and maintenance costs of rehabilitation robots along with stringent approval procedures are some factors that may hamper the market growth in the coming future. Constant strategic initiatives in the form of product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions have increased the competition in the industry, thereby supporting growth. In addition, growing technological advancements and increasing expenditure by key players in R&D processes are one of the major factors boosting the market growth.

The lower body extremity held the largest revenue share in 2024. An increase in the prevalence of lower body disabilities, a rapidly aging population, and paralyzed patients are anticipated to boost the adoption, penetration, & growth of the lower-body exoskeleton market. Although, the upper body extremity is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period.

Hospitals & clinics held the largest market share of 47.1% in 2024. The growth is majorly attributed due to growing healthcare expenditure, and rapid adoption of advanced technology in healthcare facilities. However, senior care facilities are expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for better healthcare facilities for senior citizens and the rising geriatric population.

North America held the largest share in the year 2024. The increasing prevalence of spinal cord injury in the region is fueling the market growth. The rising geriatric population and growing disabled population are among the factors boosting the adoption of rehabilitation robots. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

In 2024, the exoskeletons segment dominated the rehabilitation robots market and accounted for the largest revenue share. The growing elderly population is expected to contribute to an increase in the usage of exoskeletons.

In 2024, the lower body segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share.

In 2024, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.1%. However, senior care facilities segment in the market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the rising geriatric population. North America dominated the Rehabilitation Robots market with 45.1% of the total share in 2024, whereas emerging economies such as the Asia Pacific are anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

The leading players in the Rehabilitation Robots market include:



Tyromotion

Life Science Robotics

Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.)

Rex Bionics

Kinova

Rehab-Robotics

ReWalk Robotics

Ekso Bionics

Cyberdyne Bionik Laboratories

