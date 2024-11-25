(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana (NYSE: DSX), (the“Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $3.7 million and a net income attributed to common stockholders of $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $7.4 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. per share for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.02 basic and $0.00 diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.06 basic and diluted in the same quarter of 2023. Time charter revenues were $57.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $62.1 million for the same quarter of 2023. The decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter last year, was due to decreased average charter rates and ownership days. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $3.0 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders amounted to $1.3 million. This compares to net income of $40.5 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $36.1 million, for the same period of 2023. Time charter revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $171.1 million, compared to $202.1 million in the same period of 2023. Loss per share was $0.01 basic and diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.36 basic and diluted in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Dividend Declaration The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share, based on the Company's results of operations during the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The cash dividend will be payable on December 18, 2024 to all common shareholders of record as of December 11, 2024. The Company currently has 125,185,706 common shares issued and outstanding. As of November 19, 2024, there were 6,381,900 warrants exercised.

Fleet Employment (As of November 22, 2024) VESSEL SISTER SHIPS* GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY) COM** CHARTERERS DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS*** REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS**** NOTES BUILT DWT 9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers 1 DSI Phoenix A 16,500 5.00 % Bulk Trading SA 6-May-24 1/Aug/2025 - 30/Sep/2025 2017 60,456 2 DSI Pollux A 14,000 4.75 % Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 28-Dec-23 20/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025 2015 60,446 3 DSI Pyxis A 14,250 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 24-Sep-23 8-Nov-24 2018 60,362 13,100 5.00 % Stone Shipping Ltd 8-Nov-24 20/Feb/2026 - 20/Apr/2026 4 DSI Polaris A 13,100 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 12-Nov-22 20-Jul-24 2018 60,404 15,400 5.00 % Stone Shipping Ltd 20-Jul-24 1/Jun/2025 - 15/Aug/2025 5 DSI Pegasus A 14,000 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 7-Dec-22 5-Sep-24 2015 60,508 15,250 4.75 % Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd 5-Sep-24 1/Jun/2025 - 1/Aug/2025 6 DSI Aquarius B 14,500 5.00 % Stone Shipping Ltd 18-Jan-24 5/Dec/2024 - 1/Feb/2025 1 2016 60,309 7 DSI Aquila B 12,500 5.00 % Western Bulk Carriers AS 11-Nov-23 30/Nov/2024 - 10/Jan/2025 1 2015 60,309 8 DSI Altair B 13,800 5.00 % Western Bulk Carriers AS 23-Jun-23 28-Sep-24 2016 60,309 15,750 5.00 % Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd. 28-Sep-24 1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 9 DSI Andromeda B 13,500 5.00 % Bunge SA, Geneva 27-Nov-23 20/Feb/2025 - 20/Apr/2025 2 2016 60,309 6 Panamax Bulk Carriers 10 LETO 16,000 5.00 % ASL Bulk Shipping Limited 3-May-24 1/Mar/2025 - 30/Apr/2025 2010 81,297 11 SELINA C 12,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 20-May-23 17-Oct-24 2010 75,700 10,500 5.00 % Raffles Shipping International Pte. Ltd. 17-Oct-24 1/Mar/2025 - 20/Apr/2025 12 MAERA C 13,750 5.00 % ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd. 29-Jan-24 14/Dec/2024 - 20/Jan/2025 1 2013 75,403 13 ISMENE 12,650 5.00 % Paralos Shipping Pte., Ltd. 13-Sep-23 15/Apr/2025 - 30/Jun/2025 2013 77,901 14 CRYSTALIA D 13,900 5.00 % Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd. 4-May-24 4/Feb/2026 - 4/Jun/2026 2014 77,525 15 ATALANDI D 15,800 5.00 % Quadra Commodities SA 28-May-24 20-Jul-24 2014 77,529 14,600 4.75 % Cargill International SA, Geveva 20-Jul-24 1/Jun/2025 - 31/Jul/2025 6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers 16 MAIA E 13,500 5.00 % ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd. 23-Sep-23 30-Aug-24 3,4 2009 82,193 13,000 5.00 % Viterra Chartering B.V. 16-Sep-24 12-Dec-24 5 17 MYRSINI E 17,100 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A. Luxembourg 25-Jun-24 1/Feb/2025 - 25/Mar/2025 2010 82,117 18 MEDUSA E 14,250 5.00 % ASL Bulk Shipping Limited 14-May-23 10/Feb/2025 - 15/Apr/2025 2010 82,194 19 MYRTO E 12,650 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 15-Jul-23 24/Dec/2024 - 15/Jan/2025 1 2013 82,131 20 ASTARTE 15,000 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 29-Apr-23 19-Aug-24 2013 81,513 14,000 5.00 % Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd. 19-Aug-24 15/Jul/2025 - 15/Sep/2025 21 LEONIDAS P. C. 17,000 5.00 % Ming Wah International Shipping Company Limited 22-Feb-24 20/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025 2011 82,165 5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers 22 ALCMENE 13,150 5.00 % China Steel Express Corporation 1-Jun-24 11-Aug-24 13,350 5.00 % 11-Aug-24 30-Sep-24 2010 93,193 12,000 5.00 % 30-Sep-24 19-Nov-24 6 23 AMPHITRITE F 15,000 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg 13-Jan-24 30/Nov/2024 - 15/Jan/2025 7,1 2012 98,697 24 POLYMNIA F 17,500 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 8-Jun-24 1/Aug/2025 - 30/Sept/2025 2012 98,704 25 ELECTRA G 14,000 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 3-Jun-24 15/Oct/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 2013 87,150 26 PHAIDRA G 12,250 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 9-May-23 12-Oct-24 2013 87,146 12,000 4.75 % 12-Oct-24 1/May/2025 - 15/Jul/2025 8 Capesize Bulk Carriers 27 SEMIRIO H 14,150 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 18-Aug-23 30/Nov/2024 - 30/Jan/2025 1 2007 174,261 28 HOUSTON H 13,000 5.00 % EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited 21-Nov-22 2-Sep-24 8 2009 177,729 29 NEW YORK H 16,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 11-Jun-23 29/Nov/2024 - 7/Dec/2024 1 2010 177,773 30 SEATTLE I 17,500 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 1-Oct-23 15/Jul/2025 - 30/Sep/2025 2011 179,362 31 P. S. PALIOS I 27,150 5.00 % Bohai Shipping (HEBEI) Co., Ltd 7-May-24 1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 2013 179,134 32 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS J 17,000 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 12-Jan-23 14-Aug-24 9 2014 179,492 26,800 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 16-Sep-24 16/Aug/2026 - 16/Nov/2026 33 SANTA BARBARA J 21,250 5.00 % Smart Gain Shipping Co., Limited 7-May-23 29/Nov/2024 - 10/Dec/2024 10,1 2015 179,426 34 NEW ORLEANS 20,000 5.00 % Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. 7-Dec-23 15/Aug/2025 - 31/Oct/2025 10 2015 180,960 35 FLORIDA 25,900 5.00 % Bunge S.A., Geneva 29-Mar-22 29/Jan/2027 - 29/May/2027 2 2022 182,063 4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers 36 LOS ANGELES K 17,700 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 15-Jan-23 20-Jul-24 2012 206,104 28,700 20-Jul-24 1/Oct/2025 - 15/Dec/2025 37 PHILADELPHIA K 22,500 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 4-Feb-24 20/Apr/2025 - 20/Jul/2025 2012 206,040 38 SAN FRANCISCO L 22,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 18-Feb-23 5/Jan/2025 - 5/Mar/2025 2017 208,006 39 NEWPORT NEWS L 20,000 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 20-Sep-23 10/Mar/2025 - 10/Jun/2025 2017 208,021 * Each dry bulk carrier is a“sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter. ** Total commission percentage paid to third parties. *** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. **** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers' option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1Based on latest information. 2Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years. 3Charterers have agreed for any time in excess of the charter party period to pay the rate of 105% of the Baltic Panamax Index 5 TC average as published by the Baltic Exchange on a daily basis during the excess period commencing from August 20, 2024 or the vessel's present charter party rate, whichever is higher. 4Vessel was on scheduled drydocking from August 30, 2024 until September 16, 2024. 5Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 86 days. 6Currently without an active charterparty. Vessel on scheduled drydocking. 7The charter rate will be US$12,250 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period. 8Vessel has been sold and delivered to her new Owners on September 4, 2024. 9Vessel was on scheduled drydocking from August 14, 2024 until September 16, 2024. 10Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.





Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars) Time charter revenues $ 57,488 $ 62,062 $ 171,136 $ 202,082 Voyage expenses 3,654 2,931 10,067 10,295 Vessel operating expenses 21,239 21,202 63,372 63,965 Net income 3,715 7,386 3,009 40,463 Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders 2,272 5,944 (1,318 ) 36,136 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 38.7 41.0 39.1 41.2 Number of vessels 38.0 41.0 38.0 41.0 Weighted average age of vessels 11.0 10.5 11.0 10.5 Ownership days 3,561 3,772 10,723 11,240 Available days 3,511 3,721 10,623 11,128 Operating days 3,508 3,720 10,586 11,097 Fleet utilization 99.9 % 100.0 % 99.7 % 99.7 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 15,333 $ 15,891 $ 15,162 $ 17,235 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 5,964 $ 5,621 $ 5,910 $ 5,691

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. TCE is a non-GAAP measure, and management believes it is useful to investors because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. TCE is used by management to assess and compare the vessels' profitability. (2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company's management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Monday, November 25, 2024.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company's website at , and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company's website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on . A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13749833.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words“believe,”“anticipate,”“intends,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“potential,”“may,”“should,”“expect,”“pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) Three months ended September 30, Nine months September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES: Time charter revenues $ 57,488 $ 62,062 $ 171,136 $ 202,082 OPERATING EXPENSES Voyage expenses 3,654 2,931 10,067 10,295 Vessel operating expenses 21,239 21,202 63,372 63,965 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 11,217 11,617 33,323 38,278 General and administrative expenses 8,384 8,909 25,113 24,604 Management fees to a related party 333 333 999 980 Gain on sale of vessels (4,227 ) - (5,799 ) (4,995 ) Other operating income/ (loss) 182 (703 ) (207 ) (894 ) Operating income, total $ 16,706 $ 17,773 $ 44,268 $ 69,849 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest expense and finance costs (12,198 ) (12,837 ) (35,848 ) (36,682 ) Interest and other income 2,232 2,295 6,008 6,040 Gain/(loss) on derivative instruments (548 ) 153 (187 ) 153 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3,475 ) - (3,475 ) (748 ) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary - - - 844 Gain/(loss) on investments (948 ) - (2,699 ) 761 Gain/ (Loss) on warrants 1,973 - (4,800 ) - Gain/(loss) from equity method investments (27 ) 2 (258 ) 246 Total other expenses, net $ (12,991 ) $ (10,387 ) $ (41,259 ) $ (29,386 ) Net comprehensive income $ 3,715 $ 7,386 $ 3,009 $ 40,463 Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,443 ) (1,442 ) (4,327 ) (4,327 ) Net comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders 2,272 5,944 (1,318 ) 36,136 Earnings/(loss) per common share, basic $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.36 Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted $ - $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.36 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 119,032,441 100,721,952 114,904,876 99,241,903 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 120,212,686 102,481,766 114,904,876 100,672,119





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 * ASSETS (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits $ 186,805** $ 161,592** Investments in equity securities - 20,729 Other current assets 20,828 19,900 Fixed assets 888,646 924,474 Investments in related parties and equity method investments 48,200 24,087 Other noncurrent assets 16,723 15,628 Total assets $ 1,161,202 $ 1,166,410 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs $ 627,001 $ 642,772 Other liabilities 38,757 34,617 Total stockholders' equity 495,444 489,021 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,161,202 $ 1,166,410 * The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date. ** Includes time deposits of $35 million and $40 million as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.





OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 19,203 $ 20,060 $ 68,386 $ 72,615 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 4,501 (11,980 ) (9,123 ) (6,108 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $ 8,060 $ (42,145 ) $ (29,050 ) $ (54,383 )

