Fasoo Elevates Secure External Collaboration To The Next Level With Wrapsody Eco V2.7

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fasoo , the leader in zero trust data security, has announced the release of a new version of its external collaboration platform, Wrapsody eCo, designed to improve productivity while ensuring robust security for sensitive documents.

“Ease of use and productivity are crucial in external collaboration, but prioritizing them without addressing security often leads to data breaches,” stated Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO, and COO at Fasoo.“The latest Wrapsody eCo combines robust security features with UX enhancements, allowing organizations to collaborate seamlessly while safeguarding their sensitive information assets.”

Wrapsody eCo is a secure file sharing platform designed to apply appropriate security policies according to the sensitivity of the content. All critical documents can be shared in encrypted formats, with granular access controls that can be changed dynamically or revoked at any time. Leveraging content virtualization technology, the platform ensures users always access the latest version of a file, while features like view limits and access expiration dates add an extra layer of protection for sensitive information.

The latest update focuses on enhancing user convenience and security capabilities. New features include:

- Enhanced Security for Sensitive Documents: A secure web viewer enables recipients to view sensitive files directly online, with features like screen watermarks to prevent unauthorized capture and a comprehensive log to track file activity.

- AI Assistant for Streamlined Workflow: The AI assistant enhances productivity by automating tasks such as document summarization, semantic search, Q&A, translation, and more tasks.

- Simple File Sharing through Link: Users can share non-sensitive files via a link, enabling file recipients to access documents online without a sign-up or authentication process. Permissions such as download and editing options can be tailored to prevent unauthorized usage, offering a balance between ease of use and security.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit

