PEACE ONE DAY & NO MORE HOST SPECIAL BROADCAST TO MARK INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR THE ELIMINATION OF VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) #EVAWDay Event Features Prominent Leaders, Celebrities, Advocates and Survivors in Effort to Raise Awareness and Mobilize Action

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Monday, November 25th, Peace One Day and NO MORE are hosting a 6-hour special broadcast to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (EVAW). The #EVAWDay event, sponsored by the Centre for Public Impact and Avon, is uniting voices from across the world to inspire, mobilize and create action to help save lives and prevent gender-based violence.Starting at 1pm GMT/8am ET, the broadcast includes insightful panels, interviews, live performances and personal messages that offer hope and inspiration for victims of violence and highlight promising efforts being made worldwide to end violence against women.The powerful lineup of speakers includes:- The RT Hon Patricia Scotland KC, Secretary General of the Commonwealth- Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, President/CEO, Grow Unite Build Africa Enterprise- Justin Baldoni, Actor, Director & Chairman of Wayfarer Studios- Dr. Pierre Berastain, Interim Executive Director, Centre for Public Impact- Esmé Bianco, Actress & Advocate- Jaime Camil, Actor & Singer- Karma Cottman, CEO, Ujima Inc.- Angela Cretu, Board Member/Former Global CEO, Avon- Sen. Manka Dhingra, Deputy Majority Leader, Washington State Senate- Jeremy Gilley MBE, Founder, Peace One Day- Pauline Gomes, Deputy Director ofStrategic Partnerships and Scale-up, Breakthrough India- Jamey Heath, CEO, Wayfarer Studios- H.E. Karen-Mae Hill MBE, High Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda to the UK- Anna Isaacson, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility, NFL- Carole Fisher, Host of“The Girlfriends” Podcast- Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary General for Global Communications, United Nations- Nicole Jacobs, DA Commissioner for England & Wales- Katie Ray-Jones, CEO, The National Domestic Violence Hotline- Nikita Kanda, Advocate & Refuge Celebrity Ambassador- Jude Kelly CBE, CEO/Founder, WOW Foundation- Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council- Madeline McQueen, Founder, The Compass Club & The Brilliance Summit- Minou Tavarez Mirabal, Daughter of Minerva Mirabal- Jane Randel, Co-Founder, NO MORE Foundation- Tracy Otto, Team USA, Paralympic Archer- Alexis Smith, Miss Kansas 2024- Leslie Morgan Steiner, Author & Advocate- Pamela Zaballa, CEO, NO MORE FoundationA full list of speakers is available at peaceonedayAn estimated 736 million women – nearly one in three – have experienced physical and/or sexual violence and tragically, more than five women or girls are killed every hour by a member of their own family. Yet, the response to this epidemic remains wholly inadequate: 86% of women and girls live in countries where there are no legal protections against gender-based violence. Meanwhile, just 5% of global government aid is allocated to addressing violence against women and girls, and less than 0.2% goes toward prevention.The #EVAWDay broadcast kicks off the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. Following the live broadcast, the full program and clips will be shared throughout the 16 Days to continue to engage audiences in critical efforts to address this global human rights issue.The broadcast is available on Peaceoneday; Peace One Day and NO MORE's social channels; and YouTube.About NO MORE:The NO MORE Foundation is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by increasing awareness, inspiring action, and fueling culture change. With more than 1,400 allied organizations and state, local, and international chapters, NO MORE sparks grassroots activism, encouraging everyone-women and men, youth and adults, from all walks of life-to be part of the solution. The Foundation creates and provides public awareness campaigns, educational resources and community organizing tools free-of-charge for anyone wanting to stop and prevent violence. First launched in 2013, NO MORE has brought together the largest coalition of advocacy groups, service providers, governmental agencies, major corporations, universities, communities and individuals, all under a common brand and a unifying symbol in support of a world free of violence. For more information, please visitAbout Peace One Day:Filmmaker Jeremy Gilley founded Peace One Day in 1999 to establish an annual Peace Day with a fixed calendar date and document the process. In 2001 Peace One Day's efforts were rewarded when the member states of the United Nations unanimously adopted the first ever annual day of global ceasefire and non-violence on the UN International Day of Peace, fixed in the calendar as 21 September – Peace Day. Peace One Day's overarching objective is to ensure that people are aware of the day and engage all sectors of society in the day's peaceful observance and celebration.As well as leading a number of high-profile Peace Day campaigns in sport, education, the environment, and within the corporate sector, Peace One Day has produced 38 major broadcast celebrations, including performances by Sir Elton John, Akon, Annie Lennox, Lenny Kravitz, Youssou N'Dour, Yusuf Islam, Peter Gabriel, Patti Smith, Bryan Adams, John Legend, Dave Stewart, Jimmy Cliff and many others.We are inspired by the incredible information that there appears to have been a 15% decrease in deaths on 21 September 2022, compared to other days in the year.About Centre for Public Impact:At the Centre for Public Impact, we have an emerging vision to reimagine government so that it works for everyone. A global not-for-profit organisation founded by the Boston Consulting Group, we serve as a learning partner for governments, public servants and the diverse network of changemakers who are leading the charge to reimagine government. We work with them to hold space to collectively make sense of the complex challenges we face and drive meaningful change through learning and experimentation.###

Toby Graff

NO MORE Foundation

+1 917-593-5096

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.