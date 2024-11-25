The Cube Birmingham And Free@Last Join Forces To Brighten Christmas For Local Kids

(MENAFN- Pressat) Birmingham, 25th November 2024 – This Christmas, The Cube is on a mission to deliver smiles to local children in need. Partnering with free@last, a Birmingham-based charity that supports children and families in Nechells, The Cube will host a festive gift drive from 26th November to 11th December.

How to Get Involved:

Collect a Tag: Each tag on the tree represents a gift wish from a child supported by free@last.Fulfil the Wish: Purchase a gift based on the tag's details.Deliver the Gift: Return your unwrapped gift to The Cube's concierge for collection.

These gifts will then be delivered to free@last, ensuring they reach children in time for Christmas.

The Cube encourages everyone to participate in this heartfelt campaign and take a moment to make a difference. "As a central part of Birmingham, we have the opportunity and responsibility to make a positive impact," said Lauren Tozer, Senior Facilities Manager of The Cube. "This Christmas gift drive is a chance for us all to come together and show local children they are valued and cared for. Every contribution matters, and we're proud to partner with free@last to support this cause."

free@last has been at the heart of the Nechells community for 25 years, offering essential programs and emotional support to families and young people. For many children, Christmas can be a difficult time. By taking part in this initiative, community members can help bring joy and hope to these children, ensuring they feel remembered and cared for during the festive season.

