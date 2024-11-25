Russian Drone Targets Civilians During Aid Distribution In Mykolaiv Region
Date
11/25/2024 8:08:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv region, a Russian drone targeted civilians during the distribution of humanitarian aid, injuring five people.
Chief of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, shared the details on Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.
"The Russians used an FPV drone to attack the village of Solonchaky in Kutsurub community during the distribution of humanitarian aid. The drone intentionally targeted civilians. Five individuals were injured, including humanitarian mission representatives and local residents," Kim reported.
All the injured individuals were transported to a hospital. Two men and one woman are in moderate condition, two other men sustained severe injuries.
Medical teams are providing all necessary assistance.
As reported by Ukrinform, Mykolaiv region remains under regular attacks by Russian forces, with civilians and infrastructure frequently targeted.
