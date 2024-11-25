DIU Demonstrates Drones Used To Attack Russian Military Targets
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defense intelligence operatives have demonstrated the drones used by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense to attack Russian military targets.
The corresponding video was released by the HUR press service on facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.
"A swarm of drones is ready to take off. Each carries 75 kilograms of explosives. The weapon, prepared by Ukrainian intelligence, is part of an attack on the military targets of the aggressor state, Russia," stated the HUR.
The commander of the group of long-range UAV operators in Ukraine's defense intelligence explained that the preparation process occurs in several stages.
"First, we analyze the targets, the possibility of reaching them, we analyze the enemy's air defense systems and electronic warfare means to find corridors to pass through. Over the past year, it's been extremely difficult to do this, but it still works," he said.
He also mentioned that the use of strike drones has undergone significant changes since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Read also: DIU attacks oil depot
in Kaluga region
- source
"We are the group that was the first to launch practically all the long-range drones and those which preceded them. We can see the dynamics – now we are able to hit targets at a distance of 2,000 kilometers," said the defense intelligence officer.
As previously reported, on the night of November 25, drones attacked the Russian city of Kaluga, as a result of the falling debris at one of the oil refineries, a fire broke out.
Defense intelligence confirmed that their drones attacked the oil depot in Kaluga region.
