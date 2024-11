NAPCO Introduces A Range Of Innovative Security Products At ISC East 2024, Many Feature Recurring Service Revenue (RSR)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2024 -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion, fire alarm, access control and locking systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions, recently showcased its products at the International Security East. The Event was held at the

Javits Center in New York City.

ISC East, the premier security trade show on the East Coast, brings together security dealers, installers, integrators, consultants, and practitioners from corporate, government, and first responder sectors. Held annually in New York City, the event serves as a vital platform for networking, learning, and exploring the latest security technologies and solutions.

Richard Soloway, Founder and CEO of NAPCO reflected on the Company's successful presence at this year's event, "Our booth was strategically positioned at the forefront of the show floor, offering a prominent and welcoming space for visitors as they arrived via the escalator. Spanning 20'x50' and featuring a bright, innovative design, it stood out as one of the most impressive, walk-in booths at the show. Throughout the event, our booth was bustling with activity, hosting both current and prospective customers. Our team of 25 sales representatives and trainers delivered interactive product demonstrations across dozens of displays, showcasing both existing and newly launched offerings. Additionally, we conducted classroom sessions nearby to educate attendees on leveraging our groundbreaking MVP Access Control and Locking System to generate Recurring Service Revenue (RSR) for their businesses and NAPCO. To ensure continued engagement post-show, we scanned visitor badges at both the booth and classroom, enabling our sales and customer service teams to follow up and foster new sales opportunities."

Highlighting NAPCO's New Products, the Company introduced several cutting-edge security solutions designed to drive RSR and meet diverse market needs:



MVP Access Control and Locking System : Featuring innovative capabilities to generate RSR.

StarLink Fire Max2 : A fire reporting radio combining AT&T and Verizon carrier services, with RSR.

StarLink Intrusion Max2 : An intrusion reporting radio with dual-carrier support and RSR.

FireLink Fire Control Panel System : Scalable solutions for commercial buildings with integrated fire reporting radio and RSR.

Prima Alarm System Accessories : Including wireless solar-powered doorbell cameras and dealer takeover modules, all supporting RSR.

Specialized Locks : Electronic and mechanical locks tailored for multi-tenant/multi-family buildings. Trilogy Locks : Touchscreen-operated locks offering advanced security.

Summing up the event, Soloway shared, "ISC East 2024 was a resounding success. The exposure of our exciting new products to thousands of attendees solidifies

NAPCO's trajectory for continued growth and innovation. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our exceptional team for their hard work in establishing

NAPCO as the standout company of the show."

