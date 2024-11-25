Fundstrat Capital Announces Options Trading For Fundstrat Granny Shots ETF (GRNY)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Capital announces options trading for the Fundstrat Granny Shots (GRNY) began on November 20, 2024, on NYSE.

This launch expands Fundstrat Capital's offerings, providing investors with additional tools to manage risk and implement portfolio strategies based on conditions.

GRNY Options Trading now on NYSE

For more information on the Fundstrat Granny Shots ETF, visit grannyshots

or contact [email protected] .

Options involve risks and may not be suitable for all investors.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.



Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The principal risks of investing in the Fund are summarized below. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund's net asset value per share ("NAV"), trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its investment objective. For more information about the risks of investing in the Fund, see the section in the Fund's Prospectus titled "Additional Information About the Fund-Principal Risks of Investing in the Fund."



Equity Market Risk.

Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers.



Models and Data Risk.

The composition of the Fund's portfolio is heavily dependent on investment models developed by the Sub-Adviser as well as information and data supplied by third parties ("Models and Data"). When Models and Data prove to be incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities from the Fund's portfolio that would have been excluded or included had the Models and Data been correct and complete.



Operational Risk.

The Fund is subject to risks arising from various operational factors, including, but not limited to, human error, processing and communication errors of the Fund's service providers, counter parties or other third-parties, failed or inadequate processes and technology or systems failures. The Fund relies on third-parties for a range of services, including custody.



New Fund Risk.

The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.



Distributed by

Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not related to Tidal or Fundstrat.

SOURCE Fundstrat Capital

