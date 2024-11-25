Abbvie To Present At Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV ) will participate in Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Scott T. Reents, executive vice president, chief officer, Jeffrey R. Stewart, executive vice president, chief commercial officer and Roopal Thakkar, M.D., executive vice president, Research & Development and chief scientific officer, will present at 9:15 a.m. Central time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" abbvi . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

