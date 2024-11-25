Entelechy Continues Global Expansion With Strategic Partnerships And Facilitation Expertise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SILVER LAKE, N.H., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entelechy , the private-label leadership development partner for numerous global organizations, announces new strategic growth initiatives to support and expand leadership development programs for the company's diverse client base. Today's announcement directly aligns with increased global demand for Entelechy's flagship leadership development programs, Aspiring Leaders, Unleash Your Leadership Potential, and Leading Leaders.

Entelechy has entered into a strategic partnership with a leadership development and coaching company based in India to better serve Entelechy's clients in that region. By leveraging local facilitators, Entelechy's high-quality classroom, virtual, and social learning experiences can be further tailored for the region's unique leadership development needs and nuances.

Additionally, Entelechy is deepening its expert facilitation capabilities in Spain to support multiple client engagements in the region, including supporting a global life sciences client for an offsite in Barcelona for 400+ people.

"At Entelechy, we are committed to continuous innovation, as illustrated by our ability to design, develop, and deliver powerful blended learning experiences that meet global learners where they are," said Entelechy CEO Terry Traut. "Time and time again, we've seen how our expertly facilitated virtual and social learning programs increase engagement and collaboration and drive behavior change for global clients of all sizes and industries. Our clients benefit from more inclusive, human-centric leadership cultures and bottom-line results like increased retention, engagement, productivity, and efficiency."

Entelechy is capable of delivering customized leadership development programs, as well as the company's award-winning Aspiring Leaders , Unleash Your Leadership Potential , and Leading Leaders

programs, across North America, South America, EMEA, and Asia. Entelechy's team of Expert Leadership Facilitators

offers facilitation in Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, and Spanish, as well as English.

Entelechy's work for global clients consistently garners industry accolades, including Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Awards and Chief Learning Officer's Learning in Practice Awards. Learn more: .

About Entelechy

For more than 30 years, Entelechy has served as the go-to, private label training partner for global organizations, including Comcast, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RingCentral, Republic Services, Suffolk Construction, and many more. Entelechy's flagship leadership development programs, Aspiring Leaders, Unleash Your Leadership Potential, and Leading Leaders, are completely customizable and transform leaders as they progress through their careers. Together, these programs create a powerful leadership development experience that fuels organizational success and company growth. To learn more about Entelechy, please visit unlockit .

