Akebia Therapeutics To Present At The 36Th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

(Nasdaq: AKBA ), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Discussion at the 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare conference on Tuesday, December 3rd at 10:30 AM EST.
The Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference will take place December 3-5, 2024 in New York.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at , which does not form a part of this release.
