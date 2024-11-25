N-Tier Wins Best Solution For Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance At Regtech Insight USA Awards For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- n-Tier, an innovative company that specializes in helping firms manage the accuracy and completeness of their critical business data, announced today it has won the

"Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance"

category at the RegTech Insight USA Awards 2024. This is the second consecutive year n-Tier has won in the category.

This win also marks the fourth consecutive year n-Tier has been recognized by RegTech Insight, having previously been named "Best Reporting Solution for Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT)" in 2021 and 2022.

The RegTech Insight Awards USA is aimed at recognizing leading providers of regulatory technology solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets firms within North America. The winners were announced during a reception that took place in New York on November 21, 2024.

With regulators continuously enhancing their monitoring and analytical capabilities, staying compliant with new measures is crucial for firms as they refine trade surveillance and reporting protocols. n-Tier's platform proactively monitors potential risks and ensures firms remain compliant amid ongoing regulatory changes. This includes support for EBS, 605/606, LOPR, TRACE, MiFID II, Trade Surveillance, 10c-1, SLATE, 13f-2 and more-demonstrating n-Tier's reliable scalability and reinforcing its multiple award wins in recent years.

"n-Tier's solution is trusted by leading sell-side firms worldwide, providing them with a comprehensive, reliable and scalable platform for managing compliance across jurisdictions," said Peter Gargone, Founder and CEO of n-Tier. "Our platform has grown from supporting a single regulation to seamlessly integrating a wide array of compliance requirements that shift and expand regularly. By centralizing compliance processes in one robust system, we're ensuring that firms can meet-and often exceed-industry standards and regulatory demands with confidence and ease."

About n-Tier

n-Tier is an innovative financial technology company that couples deep industry expertise with a unique software platform to help institutions minimize the risks and costs associated with regulatory reporting. The Compliance Workbench is the only platform that has proven to programmatically unwind the complexity of trade flows across all front- and back-office environments globally to produce accurate regulatory reports while providing the independent monitoring and controls needed to manage critical reporting obligations.

