Vittoria Biotherapeutics Announces Oral And Poster Presentations At The 66Th American Society Of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vittoria Biotherapeutics , a clinical-stage immunotherapy company specializing in the development of innovative cell therapies for hard-to-treat diseases, today announced an oral presentation and a poster presentation at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual meeting, taking place in San Diego, CA from December 7 – 10, 2024. The presentations will highlight the company's approach of modulating the CD5 pathway, a known inhibitor of T-cell function, to enhance the activation and efficacy of engineered T cell therapies.

Vittoria's Senza5TM platform technology enhances T cell effector function by abrogating CD5-mediated immunosuppression through gene editing. The platform also features a rapid, five-day manufacturing process that significantly improves production efficiency while delivering enhanced functional benefits, enabling potentially more durable, potent, and effective therapies that hold promise for treating various oncology and immunology indications.

Oral Presentation details below:

Title: CD5 Elimination Enhances CART Cell Proliferation Through JAK-STAT Activation

Abstract Number: 500

Presenter: Trang Vu, Ph.D., Research and Development Scientist

Presentation Date and Time: Sunday, December 8, 2024: 9:45 AM PT

Poster Presentation details below:

Title: Evaluating Efficacy and Safety of Rapid-Manufactured CD5KO CART5 Cells in Preclinical Models of T Cell Malignancies

Abstract Number: 4848

Presenter: Ruchi P. Patel, Ph.D., Research and Development Scientist

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, December 9, 2024, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM PT

About Vittoria Biotherapeutics

Vittoria Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, is developing novel CAR T-cell therapies that transcend the limitations of current cell therapies. Based on technology exclusively licensed from the University of Pennsylvania, the Company's proprietary Senza5TM platform unlocks the cytotoxic potential of engineered T cells and utilizes a five-day manufacturing process to maximize stemness, durability, and potency. By acting on the fundamental biology of T cells, Senza5 can be used to improve the efficacy of engineered T-cell therapies with pipeline applications in oncology and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit vittoriabio.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

