Data Monetization Market To Unlock $15.4 Billion By 2030, Transforming Digital Assets Into Revenue Says AMR

According to the report published by Allied Research, the global data monetization market generated $2.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, increase in inclination toward cloud-based data monetization software, rise in need for improved supply chain, and customer relation management majorly contribute toward the growth of the market. However, lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations and surge in security & privacy concerns hamper the growth of the data monetization market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global data monetization market based on component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment contributed to the largest share of the global data monetization industry in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the retail & e-commerce segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period.

Leading Of Key Players
Accenture,
Adastra Corporation,
Cisco Systems, Inc.,
SAP SE,
VIAVI Solutions Inc.,
Monetize Solutions, Inc.,
Reltio,
ALC,
Optiva, Inc. (Redknee Solutions Inc.),
Mahindra ComViva.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY
By component, the software segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.
By deployment type, the on-premises segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.
By enterprise Size, the large enterprises segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.
By industry vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment dominated the data monetization market size in 2020. However, the retail & E-commerce segment segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the data monetization market forecast period .
Region wise, the data monetization market size was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant on the data monetization market analysis in the coming years.

