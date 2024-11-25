New Campaign with Mo Salah Celebrates Progress and the Champions Who Inspire Us

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE, November 25, 2024: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today launched a new campaign across the Middle East and North Africa, titled ‘Small Steps are Never Taken Alone’, starring Egyptian legend Mohamed Salah. The video-led campaign spotlights the superstar and a legion of fans who have supported his gradual journey towards success, reflecting Visa’s belief in making small steps forward to who you want to be.

With no shortage of career-defining moments, Mo Salah rose to fame internationally with exhilarating performances for both the Liverpool Football Club and the Egyptian National Team. Charting an inspirational journey from a village in northern Egypt to the global sporting stage, Mo Salah’s growth aligns with Visa’s belief that there’s no such thing as an overnight success, rather small steps taken every day that move you forward.

Tarek Abdalla, Visa’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) stated: “Our latest campaign, Small Steps are Never Taken Alone’ featuring Mo Salah captures Visa’s ethos that small steps are critical to success – and they are never taken alone. Progress is not about where you go, it’s the journey of who you want to become. These steps wouldn’t be possible without the belief we have in ourselves, and the belief of others who see in us the potential to progress and prosper. At Visa, we want to empower individuals, merchants, and businesses alike to move one step closer to their goals, one transaction at a time.”

Nicknamed the ‘Egyptian King’, Mo Salah’s numerous achievements include being named the highest-scoring African footballer in the history of the Champions League and winning the annual competition in 2019, supported by fans around the globe.

Across its network of innovative solutions, impactful initiatives, and a vast suite of seamless and secure products and services, Visa drives the future of digital payments while encouraging individuals to make incremental progress toward their goals, helping them achieve their aspirations one tap, swipe or click at a time.

Building on a previous partnership with Mo Salah, the latest campaign ‘Small steps are never taken alone’ highlights the significance of the community of support around you in helping you realise your goals.





